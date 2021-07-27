5 players who could leave Bayern Munich in the transfer window

Bayern Munich are going through a proper transition period. Coach Hansi Flick has left the club along with experienced players like David Alaba and Jerome Boateng. They are also facing a financial crisis due to the pandemic and will be looking to get back to the top with their new manager Julian Nagelsmann leading the way.

While Bayern made a splashin the transfer market when they signed Dayot Upamecano from RB Leipzig, they have been very quiet ever since. The record German champions do not have the funds and therefore are looking to sell some of their players who are surplus to requirements at the Allianz Arena.

Bayern Munich are looking at player sales to free up funds for transfer dealings

All of these players have been at Bayern for years and for several reasons they have not managed to make a substantial impact. However, they are extremely talented and we feel that a move elsewhere may reignite their careers.

#5. Chris Richards

FC Bayern München v 1. FC Köln - Pre-Season Friendly

Chris Richards joined Bayern in 2018 and was straightaway drafted into their U-19 team. The club felt that he was a big prospect and he did not let them down. Richards captained the youth team on several occasions and was a very able defender. Predominantly a centre-back, Richards can also slot in at right-back mainly due to his pace and ability to play out from the back. His impressive performances for the youth side were well rewarded when he earned his first-team callup.

The United States international made his senior debut last year under the tutelage of Hansi Flick against Freiburg. However, the management thought a loan to Hoffenheim would be a more logical move to continue his development as a player.

Richards featured in 12 matches for Hoffenheim last season, including a game in the Europa League. Richards impressed everyone during his stay at Hoffenheim and they are eager to snap up the 21-year-old versatile defender permanently this summer.

Hoffenheim remain interested in signing Chris Richards, either on loan or on a permanent deal. However, Richards is needed at Bayern for now due to the injures in defense. Everything remains open until the end of the transfer window [Kicker] pic.twitter.com/u4ow2KmWY6 — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) July 18, 2021

The Bavarians are in dire straits as they need to free up funds to facilitate some transfers this summer. Bayern are looking for right wingbacks to fit into Nagelsmann's three-man backline system. So Die Rotten can sell Richards and free up funds for a new right-back, or Nagelsmann can choose to keep their faith in the youngster and slot him into that exact position.

#4. Mickael Cuisance

FC Bayern Muenchen v Borussia Moenchengladbach - Bundesliga

The young French midfielder made a name for himself in the Bundesliga when he won the Fan's Player of the Year award for his exceptional performances for the Foals in his first Bundesliga season.

Cuisance's silky skills and smooth ball-control made him a fan favourite among the Gladbach fans. He joined Bayern in 2019 after the club were impressed with his consistent performances for the Foals.

However, he has been a shadow of himself at the Allianz Arena. At first he failed to break into a midfield that had players like Thomas Muller, Leon Goretzka and others in his position.

Secondly, there were rumours of him demonstrating a poor attitude during training sessions. He failed to impress Hansi Flick and hence was loaned out to Marseille. Back in France, Cuisance started really well but soon fizzled out, and with Jorge Sampaoli's arrival at the club his minutes on the pitch were numbered. He had no place on his system and no future at Marseille.

The coming week will be decisive for Mickaël Cuisance's future. The Frenchman will have a final chance to impress Julian Nagelsmann. Internally, there are critics of Cuisance's attitude. It's said that he thinks he's too good to be on the bench and isn't hardworking enough [Bild] pic.twitter.com/9Q4YKeChGY — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) July 20, 2021

Cuisance has returned to Bavaria with the aim of impressing new Bayern manager Julian Nagelsmann. However, with the club struggling to free up funds for transfers, Cuisance in all probability will be one of the players put up for sale.

It will be a good move for the youngster as he will never make it to the Bayern side with so many talented players already present in his position. Cuisance is a crafty young midfielder who is known for his creativity, he just needs gametime to regain his confidence back. Therefore, a move out of Bavaria suits both parties.

