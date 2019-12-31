5 players who could outshine Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo this season

Jidonu Mauyon FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 Published Dec 31, 2019

Dec 31, 2019 IST SHARE

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Disclaimer: The views of the author do not necessarily reflect those of Sportskeeda.

We may have only crossed the halfway point this season but we've already witnessed a lot. From many unbelievable performances by our favourite teams to several magical moments and a lot of odds-defying results, this campaign has given so much.

As always, the quest to battle one another and come out on top is something that motivates every player. In that regard, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are the key figures to look up to. They have dominated the footballing world for over a decade and don't seem ready to give it up yet.

Meanwhile, there are other superstars on the rise at the moment who are ready to give the aforementioned icons a run for their money. These players are performing so good that we can't deny the fact that they stand a chance to outshine Messi and Ronaldo this season.

Without further ado, highlighted below are 5 superstars who are putting up extraordinary displays at the moment and could go all the way to get one over the iconic duo this term.

#5 Jamie Vardy

The Englishman is making waves this season

In the past few years, the Premier League gave us a couple of superstars who stepped up to challenge the dominance of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Two seasons ago, it was Mohamed Salah, then Virgil van Dijk followed last term.

It promises to be even more intriguing this campaign. Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy is one of those who could mount a serious challenge this time around, as the Englishman is one of the hottest finishers across Europe's top 5 leagues at the moment.

Vardy has recorded an amazing 17 goals from 19 appearances in the Premier League this season, and he currently ranks high in the battle for the Golden Shoe.

1 / 5 NEXT