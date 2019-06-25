4 players who could replace Romelu Lukaku at Manchester United

Namrath Kadiyala FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 1.55K // 25 Jun 2019, 17:43 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Romelu Lukaku has been linked with a move to Inter Milan.

Manchester United will definitely be the most involved Premier League club in the summer transfer window. They had a poor season and finished outside the top 4. As a result, they will have to satisfy themselves by playing in the Europa League. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will look to spend big the transfer window to ensure that United return to the Champions League.

Also read: How Manchester United could line up by the end of the transfer window

While there will be many players who will come to the club, there will be others who could leave the club. Romelu Lukaku is one of the big-name players linked with a move away from Old Trafford. Inter Milan are interested in him and are desperate to buy him. It is pretty much guaranteed for the move to take place as all 3 parties involved have quite a few benefits involved.

If Lukaku leaves the club, then they will be left with only 2 natural centre-forwards. Marcus Rashford was the preferred centre-forward last season, and the other option is the 17-year-old Mason Greenwood. While he is a highly talented youngster, he might be a bit of a gamble at such a young age. In an ideal world, United would look to nurture him for a couple of years before unleashing him as a first-team regular.

As such, the club would want to replace Lukaku with a world-class striker and one of these 5 could replace him.

#4 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Aubameyang and Lacazette

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's name has been doing the rounds over the last few days, and he has been linked with a stunning move to United worth €70 million. He is undoubtedly one of the best strikers in the world at present, and it is a move that will improve United substantially.

He scored 31 goals and assisted 8 in 51 appearances for the Gunners. It hasn't even been 2 years since Aubameyang joined Arsenal and hence, this move is unlikely. However, such transfers have taken place before and in the world of football, anything is possible.

1 / 4 NEXT