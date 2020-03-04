5 Players with the most trophies in the 21st century

Lionel Messi poses with the UEFA Champions League trophy

Every player has at one point or the other dreamed of lifting the biggest and most prestigious trophies in football, thus cementing their legacy. However, only a handful genuinely get to fulfil their dreams in reality.

Several factors such as talent, ability, and the sheer good luck of being in the right club at the right time have been the difference between having an average career and winning the odd trophy here or there and becoming a certified legend that competes for major titles every season.

Some clubs have been serial winners for most of their history and it stands to reason that their players get to win the most prestigious trophies on a regular basis. Although, there have been a few instances of unheralded teams usurping the established order.

The 21st century has seen several players distinguish themselves on the field of play and here, we shall be having a rundown of the five players with the most trophies in the 21st century.

#5 Gerard Pique: 33 trophies - Manchester United (3), Barcelona (28), Spain (2)

Gerard Pique and Shakira strike a pose with the Copa del Rey title

After making a name for himself in the famed La Masia academy, Gerard Pique was snapped up by Sir Alex Ferguson at Manchester United in 2004 but struggled to break the first-choice pairing of Nemanja Vidic and Rio Ferdinand.

He, however, did manage to pick up three winners' medals at Old Trafford before returning to Barcelona in Pep Guardiola's first season in charge in the summer of 2008, just in time to play his role in the legendary campaign that was to follow.

Since then, the 33-year-old has become a Blaugrana legend, winning 28 titles along the way in over 500 appearances for the Catalans, while he was also a starting member of the Spanish sides that triumphed in the 2010 World Cup and 2012 European Championship.

1 / 5 NEXT