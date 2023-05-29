5 players who won the most man of the match awards this season (2022-23)

The man of the match award in football is given to the standout performer in a particular match. It is typically presented to the player who has made a significant impact, displaying exceptional skill, leadership or goal-scoring prowess throughout the game.

The recipient of this accolade often embodies the essence of the team's success, contributing to crucial moments, orchestrating play or exhibiting exceptional defensive abilities.

The man of the match award serves as a testament to the individual's outstanding contribution and is an acknowledgement of their exceptional performance in the world's most beloved sport. Without further ado, let's take a look at five players who won the most man of the match awards in the 2022-23 season in Europe.

#5 Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig) - 8 man of the match awards

RB Leipzig v SV Werder Bremen - Bundesliga

Christopher Nkunku had a stellar 2022-23 Bundesliga season, scoring 16 goals and providing four assists in 35 appearances. He finished the season as the Bundesliga joint-top scorer and shared the Torjägerkanone with Niclas Füllkrug.

Nkunku's performances earned him a call-up to the France national team for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Unfortunately, Nkunku couldn't play a single minute in the tournament after suffering an injury in training.

Nkunku won the Bundesliga Player of the Season award in the 2021-22 season and his numbers from the 2022-23 campaign are further evidence that it was no fluke. He is now considered to be one of the best and most dynamic forwards in the world.

#4 Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) - 9 man of the match awards

Manchester City v Chelsea FC - Premier League

Kevin De Bruyne was one of the best players in the Premier League in 2022-23. He scored seven goals and provided 16 assists in 32 appearances, helping Manchester City to win the title.

As usual, De Bruyne was City's main man in midfield and he was often the difference-maker in games. He was also a creative force and he created more chances than any other player in the league.

The Belgian icon won a total of nine man of the match awards in the Premier League this season.

#3 Randal Kolo Muani (Eintracht Frankfurt) - 10 man of the match awards

Eintracht Frankfurt v SV Werder Bremen - Bundesliga

Randal Kolo Muani is a fast and agile striker with good finishing skills. He is also a good dribbler and can create chances for his teammates. The 24-year-old is a hard worker and is always willing to track back and defend.

He is a valuable asset to any team and is certain to have a bright future in the game. Kolo Muani has garnered interest from several top teams all across Europe.

The Frenchman has been highly influential for Eintracht Frankfurt this season and picked up 10 man of the match awards in the Bundesliga this term.

#2 Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid) - 13 man of the match awards

Atletico de Madrid v Cadiz CF - LaLiga Santander

One of the best things about the 2022-23 La Liga season was seeing Antoine Griezmann return to his best. After his loan move was made permanent by Atletico Madrid in October, the Frenchman was playing in a league of his own.

In his last nine La Liga appearances, Griezmann scored six goals and provided six assists and picked up six man of the match awards. In total, the Frenchman raked in 13 man of the match awards in the 2022-23 season.

Atletico Universe @atletiuniverse 🎙️| Antoine Griezmann: “It was difficult to become influential again, but I have my children who help me every day, my wife, my family, and in the end, with hard work, the fans give it back to you. That's what I want, to be someone important for this club, for these people.” 🎙️| Antoine Griezmann: “It was difficult to become influential again, but I have my children who help me every day, my wife, my family, and in the end, with hard work, the fans give it back to you. That's what I want, to be someone important for this club, for these people.” https://t.co/uAcjphl0mD

#1 Lionel Messi (Paris Saint-Germain) - 14 man of the match awards

FC Bayern München v Paris Saint-Germain: Round of 16 Second Leg - UEFA Champions League

2022-23 season has to be one of Lionel Messi's most memorable campaigns at an individual level. After all, he fired Argentina to World Cup glory halfway through the season. Messi had a disappointing debut season at Paris Saint-Germain but he definitely made up for it in his sophomore campaign.

In 31 Ligue 1 appearances this season, he scored 16 goals and provided 16 assists. The Argentinian legend has also won 14 man of the match awards in Ligue 1 this term.

GOAL @goal No man has more career trophies than Lionel Messi No man has more career trophies than Lionel Messi 🐐 https://t.co/RhY5b7fVQq

Poll : 0 votes