5 players Xavi could sign for Barcelona in January

Barcelona recently parted ways with Ronald Koeman, following the club's woeful start to the season. According to multiple sources, the Blaugrana are now looking to appoint club legend Xavi as their next manager. The current Al-Sadd boss has reportedly agreed on the move, and it's only a matter of time before it is announced officially

Like everyone else, Xavi is quite aware of the turmoil Barcelona are in at the moment. The former player will be keen to make an instant impact on the team to steady the Blaugrana's sinking ship. Like other managers, it's likely he'll also make some changes to the squad.

Fortunately, the transfer window reopens in January, where Xavi would look to add a few players to the Barcelona ranks. On that note, here's a look at five players the Spaniard could lure to Camp Nou in the winter transfer window:

#5 Jules Kounde

The Frenchman could help Xavi address Barcelona's defensive frailties.

Barcelona's defence has been nothing to write home about in the last few seasons. Gerard Pique and Jordi Alba are already past their primes, while the likes of Ronald Araujo and Samuel Umtiti have had poor luck with injuries.

It is obvious that reinforcing the backline would be among the first few things Xavi will embark on when he takes charge of the club. One player who could improve the Blaugrana's options in defence is Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde.

The Frenchman was linked with a swoop to the Camp Nou during the summer, and continues to be a target for the club. Kounde would be a good fit in Xavi's system, due to his technical abilities. The 22-year-old has been one of the finest defenders in La Liga over the past few seasons, producing rock-solid displays.

#4 Edinson Cavani

Edinson Cavani would be a decent short-term option to strengthen the forward line.

Edinson Cavani was linked with a Barcelona switch during the summer. With injuries to several offensive players, the Blaugrana tried to sign the striker on loan, but the move didn't materialise before the window shut.

Cavani will likely hop on the opportunity to leave Manchester United for any other top club right now. The Uruguayan has lost his place in the starting lineup following the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo. While he won't be a viable option for the long term, the striker would provide a short-term solution to Barcelona's attacking woes.

