5 Possible destinations for Juan Mata this summer

Mathaeus Abuwa FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 757 // 06 Jun 2019, 21:37 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Mata's contract is up in the summer

Juan Manuel Mata Garcia, one of the Premier League’s best ever playmakers. Across his illustrious career, Mata has made 566 club appearances, whilst representing his country 41 times.

In that time, the Spaniard has won the World Cup, the Euros, four Domestic cups and the UEFA Champions League. There aren’t many who have enjoyed more success than the 31-year-old and despite that success, the Spaniard is hungrier than ever before.

Apart from his playing ability, Juan Mata is one of the nicest guys in football. All fans regardless of their allegiance seem to respect him and want to see the Spaniard do well in life. In fact, he’s one of those few players that doesn’t get booed or abused when he goes back to a former club.

However, his time at Manchester United may be coming to an end as his current deal expires at the end of this month. Having played for Valencia, Chelsea and Manchester United, Mata has seen it all and done it all. Although his better days are behind him, Mata has the legs for one more impactful move, a move which could well be his last.

Here are 5 possible destinations for Juan Mata ranked:

#5 Juventus

Juventus have won 35 league titles in their history

Right now, in world football, there isn’t a more dominant monopoly than Juventus in Serie A. The Zebre just won their eighth consecutive league title, with a comfortable eleven-point cushion. A lot of greats in football have proven themselves in Italy and for Juan Mata, it’d be the perfect opportunity to prove that his playing ability is truly continental.

At the Allianz Stadium, the 31-year-old wouldn’t be a starting player, instead, he would be brought in for squad depth. Due to his versatility, the Spaniard would be deployed in either two of the midfield positions and also as a wide playmaker.

You also can’t downplay the attractiveness of playing alongside the best player in the world. Cristiano Ronaldo’s superstardom stretches beyond football and what a fitting end to Mata’s career it would be to play alongside an all-time great.

With Massimiliano Allegri making way for a new manager, the signing of Juan Mata would be an assured and safe option just to steady a Juventus ship venturing into new waters.

1 / 5 NEXT