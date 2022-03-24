5 possible destinations for Manchester United's Paul Pogba

One of the best central midfielders around, Manchester United’s Paul Pogba, is out of contract in the summer. The Frenchman, who returned to the club from Juventus in 2016, has remained tight-lipped about his future. He has neither signed a contract extension nor confirmed his departure.

The World Cup winner has been treated with respect at Old Trafford over the last six years, but fans alone might not convince him to extend his stay. A couple of other factors could have a tangible impact on his decision.

As things stand, Manchester United could miss out on a top-four finish. They sit four points behind fourth-placed Arsenal despite playing one more game. Overturning the deficit with only nine Premier League matches to play seems like a monumental task. If Manchester United fail to secure Champions League football for next season, Pogba might be reluctant to stick around.

Additionally, Manchester United are yet to appoint a permanent manager, meaning it is difficult to predict life after interim boss Ralf Rangnick’s spell comes to a close. Unless the Red Devils appoint a manager Pogba can get behind, it could be difficult for the club to keep hold of their superstar.

With Pogba’s future up in the air, we will take a look at the five clubs the midfielder could find himself at next season. Now without further ado, let’s get to it.

#5 Barcelona

RCD Espanyol v FC Barcelona - La Liga Santander

Barcelona have always had a knack for world-class midfielders, and in that respect, Paul Pogba certainly fits the bill. The superstar is charismatic, could help with endorsements, and possesses the quality to improve Barca’s already impressive midfield.

Additionally, Barcelona’s recent £235million sponsorship deal with Spotify means that they are not as financially restricted as they were last season (via Express).

The Sun Football ⚽ @TheSunFootball Barcelona are reportedly hoping to use their new cash injection to sign Man United star Paul Pogba this summer Barcelona are reportedly hoping to use their new cash injection to sign Man United star Paul Pogba this summer https://t.co/lAAF72cuwh

So, theoretically, Barca could offer the Manchester United No. 6 a lucrative contract. However, we are not quite sure whether the Blaugrana need him, especially with Franck Kessie's arrival all but official (via Fabrizio Romano).

In Kessie, Frenkie de Jong, and Pedri, they would have an excellent first-choice midfield, with Sergio Busquets, Riqui Puig, and Nico Gonzales as covers.

Splashing money on Pogba at this point doesn't seem to be a necessity for the 26-time La Liga champions.

#4 Manchester City

Everton v Manchester City - Premier League

Since returning from injury in 2022, Pogba has been the club’s most consistent performer, even in matches where United have suffered as a unit. The Manchester United star’s technical quality and physicality have reportedly (via Fichajes) drawn the interest of one Pep Guardiola.

The Manchester City boss wants to reinvigorate his midfield and finds Pogba to be a good fit. Playing under arguably the best coach in the world is any footballer’s dream, but saying yes to City’s approach might not be as straightforward for the 29-year-old.

Manuel Menacho 🇬🇧🇪🇸🇮🇪🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇧🇪⚽️ @ManuelMenacho0

@Telegraph Paul Pogba would be ready to remain free this summer to take the time for reflection. He will listen to all offers. PSG, Juventus and Manchester City are on the lookout. Paul Pogba would be ready to remain free this summer to take the time for reflection. He will listen to all offers. PSG, Juventus and Manchester City are on the lookout. @Telegraph https://t.co/J0uwbaPzyc

The Frenchman spent three years in United’s academy before leaving for Juventus in 2012. He shares a special bond with the Red Devils’ supporters, something he might not want to tarnish by joining their cross-town rivals.

#3 Juventus

Juventus FC v UC Sampdoria - Serie A

Serie A giants Juventus are looking to rebuild after a couple of disappointing seasons. They are reportedly (via ESPN) looking to bolster their midfield and have made contact with Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola about a free transfer this summer.

Pogba played his best football during his four-year stay at Juventus. Between 2012 and 2016, he was one of the best footballers in the business, pitching in with decisive contributions left, right, and center.

In four years, he played 178 games for the Old Lady, registering 74 goal contributions and winning four Serie A titles in the process.

Forza Juventus @ForzaJuveEN Juventus have made new contacts with Mino Raiola for Paul Pogba. [#juvelive Juventus have made new contacts with Mino Raiola for Paul Pogba. [ @SkySportsNews ❗️Juventus have made new contacts with Mino Raiola for Paul Pogba. [@SkySportsNews] #juvelive https://t.co/U08G2U2mhF

Pogba’s wage demands could have posed a bit of a problem for Juve, but Paulo Dybala’s imminent departure (via Fabrizio Romano) should allow them to facilitate their former midfielder’s move without a hitch.

#2 Real Madrid

Real Madrid CF v FC Barcelona - La Liga Santander

La Liga leaders Real Madrid were handed a 0-4 drubbing at home in Sunday’s El Clasico against Barcelona. Karim Benzema was not fit to feature for the Merengues that night, but his absence could not be an excuse for such a humiliating scoreline.

Los Blancos are looking to solve their attacking woes by signing Kylian Mbappe as a free agent next summer, according to Marca. However, their midfield is also in dire need of reconstruction. Luka Modric, 36, has been their standout performer this season but expecting the veteran to be as energetic in every match is impractical. Toni Kroos, too, has not looked as sharp this season, often struggling to take the fight to the opposition.

Infinite Madrid @InfiniteMadrid Real Madrid among other clubs have contacted Paul Pogba's representatives for a summer move. He's available as a free agent. Real Madrid among other clubs have contacted Paul Pogba's representatives for a summer move. He's available as a free agent. @SkySportsNews 🚨🇫🇷 Real Madrid among other clubs have contacted Paul Pogba's representatives for a summer move. He's available as a free agent. @SkySportsNews

Adding a player of Paul Pogba’s quality could do wonders for Real Madrid’s struggling midfield. If offered an advanced role, the Manchester United star could breach the opposition with his inch-perfect passes and long-range shooting.

As per ESPN, Madrid’s representatives are in touch with the player’s agent and are hoping to sign him as a free agent this summer.

#1 Paris Saint-Germain

Paris Saint-Germain v Manchester City: Group A - UEFA Champions League

Paul Pogba and Paris Saint-Germain seem to be the perfect fit. The French outfit need quality midfielders, especially after Georginio Wijnaldum failed to justify his billing. The Manchester United midfielder, on the other hand, admittedly wants to go to an ambitious club (via Sports Mole) where he can win trophies.

Additionally, when asked whether he would like to play in Paris, the midfielder admitted that it was always nice to play with compatriots, both for club and country.

Finally, there is the possibility of Zinedine Zidane taking charge of PSG ahead of the 2022-23 campaign, according to reputed journalist Daniel Riolo via AS. The former Real Madrid manager has always had a soft spot for the Manchester United midfielder. Pogba, too, has professed his admiration for the 1998 World Cup winner multiple times.

Sylumsports @SSylumsports #PSG



“I don’t know if it’s gonna be with Man Utd or another club but what I want is to win trophies”. Paul Pogba on joining Paris Saint-Germain one day: “Why not? It’s always nice to play with your teammates in the national team and club”, tells Le Figaro via @hadrien_grenier “I don’t know if it’s gonna be with Man Utd or another club but what I want is to win trophies”. Paul Pogba on joining Paris Saint-Germain one day: “Why not? It’s always nice to play with your teammates in the national team and club”, tells Le Figaro via @hadrien_grenier 🇫🇷 #PSG“I don’t know if it’s gonna be with Man Utd or another club but what I want is to win trophies”. https://t.co/vHTJOJ3ISA

There were strong rumors of Pogba joining Real Madrid during Zidane’s spell in the Spanish capital (via 90min). The move fell through, unfortunately, for one reason or the other. Maybe this summer, we will finally have the happy ending this story deserves.

Edited by Samya Majumdar