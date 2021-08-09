5 predictions for the 2021-22 Serie A season

Another season of enthralling Serie A football is upon us and attention will turn to the various sub-plots and storylines that will unfold in the new campaign.

Traditional heavyweights like Juventus, AC Milan and Inter Milan guarantee that the followership of Serie A cuts across every corner of the globe.

Furthermore, exciting sides like Atalanta and Lazio have steadily punched above their weight in recent years to add extra drama to the league.

The large-scale managerial shuffle at several clubs promises several tactical battles in a league that has given us more than its fair share of tactical geniuses throughout history.

Ahead of what promises to be another exciting season of Serie A football, we shall be having a rundown of five predictions that could unfold in the Italian top-flight this term.

#5 Atalanta to finish as the top-scoring team in Serie A

Atalanta score goals for fun

Atalanta have defied expectations in recent years and have steadily punched above their weight despite having one of the smallest budgets in the entire league.

The Bergamo outfit are nowhere near as prestigious as the likes of the Milan sides or Juventus. However, they have realized their limitations and made the most of it.

La Dea have forged a reputation for being one of the most exciting sides on the entire continent. Their full throttle and no-holds-barred style of play have won many admirers and helped them secure a top-four finish for three consecutive seasons.

Atalanta's shrewd transfer policies have seen them unearth several raw gems from across Europe, as well as revive the careers of players who previously failed to cut it on the big stage.

Gian Piero Gasperini deserves immense praise for masterminding Atalanta's meteoric rise in Serie A. Another high-scoring campaign can be expected from them.

#4 Inter Milan to struggle massively

Antonio Conte guided Inter Milan to Serie A glory last term

Inter Milan are a club never far removed from controversy. Whether it was the rapid hiring and firing of managers in the recent past or club captains clashing with fans, the club was always on the precipice of negative sporting headlines.

Even Antonio Conte's highly successful two-year tenure at the helm was not without its own fair share of drama.

The 51-year-old gaffer threatened to leave the club last year and regularly gave heated press interviews about not being supported adequately.

Despite all the boardroom drama, Conte buckled up and built a strong-knit side that romped its way to a first Serie A title in 11 years.

Bubbles had barely popped on the celebratory champagne bottles when news filtered out that the club was in massive financial turmoil.

The club are owned by Chinese business conglomerate Suning Holdings Group and the club's owners have been trying to sell the club to new owners.

In eerily similar circumstances, Suning also owned a Chinese club, Jiangsu Suning, who folded up soon after winning a maiden league title earlier in the year.

Antonio Conte was the first to leave, while key players from the title-winning team like Achraf Hakimi have been sold.

The club's finances are reportedly in dire condition and every player in the squad has a price. While Romelu Lukaku is all but confirmed as a Chelsea player, Lautaro Martinez has also been rumored to be on his way out of the club.

All this is pointing to a tough season ahead for the Serie A champions and not even the appointment of the highly-rated Simone Inzaghi could half it.

The coming season could be a spectacular fall from grace for Inter Milan but given their recent history, it would not be entirely surprising.

