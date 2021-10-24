5 Premier League stars who generate highest income from Instagram

The Premier League is home to some of the most popular and successful footballers. They have proven their worth on the big stage time and again and have deservedly earned an envious fanbase. These players earn a fortune for themselves and live luxurious lives that is a big part of their star attraction. Gone are the days when footballers made money only by playing the sport.

The global recognition that football has received over the last decade and the boom in social media platforms has only made these stars more viral. The competitive nature of the Premier League is widely acknowledged throughout the globe. The quality of football is appreciated and also keeps many of these players on the radar of football lovers from everywhere.

Premier League stars have a great fashion sense

Popular footballers are approached by global brands to endorse their products because such is their craze and influence in these times. Many superstars of the game are known for their style statement and the way they carry themselves off the pitch. Inevitably in doing so, they feed off all those brands who wish to use them as ambassadors.

It's difficult to know exactly what one player thinks of another's brand endorsement, the cheques these brands pay them and the difference that exists. But for us fans, it surely makes for interesting speculation to compare and contrast who's being paid how much to afford their glittering lifestyle.

Here are the five Premier League players who generate the most income through their Instagram:

#5 Raphael Varane - £73,000

Raphael Varane is currently out of the United squad due to a groin injury

Manchester United finally put a full stop to their pursuit of long-term target Raphael Varane by snapping him up from Real Madrid this summer. The Red Devils paid an initial £34 million transfer fee to bring Varane to the Premier League.

Undoubtedly, four Champions League titles and a World Cup come with great recognition and high regard by the fans. Varane enjoys a following of 17.3 million on Instagram, but is known for keeping things simple in terms of his fashion statement.

He hardly ever goes overboard in terms of his hairstyle or apparel as visible through his Instagram profile. Even before his arrival in the Premier League, Varane was endorsing some very popular brands. He was chosen as the Global Ambassador for JBL.

The Man United defender has also been spotted promoting products from Braun on his Instagram. He earns nearly £73,000 for one promotional post on his Instagram profile. With the former Real Madrid defender's arrival, it is expected that the Red Devils will challenge for the Premier League title this year.

#4 Thiago Silva - £77,000

Silva has made five appearances for Chelsea in Premier League this season

Before joining Premier League side Chelsea, Thiago Silva played in one of the fashion capitals of the world in Paris, France. There is no way that the vibe of Paris, the aroma of style and fashion, does not rub on an individual when they stay in France for eight long years.

The Chelsea veteran has a total of 18.2 million followers on Instagram. His feed is mostly full of his training sessions with Brazil and Chelsea and posts featuring family are few and far between. Silva maintains a very natural and candid profile.

But don't let that fool you into thinking he goes humble when it comes to influencing. The Premier League star earns £77,000 for every promotional post that he puts in. Nike and Nissan are the two notable brands he endorses and is often spotted in their commercials.

aprokocity @aprokocity Thiago Silva Makes Fashion Faux Pas with Levis Jacket - goo.gl/lgSypI Thiago Silva Makes Fashion Faux Pas with Levis Jacket - goo.gl/lgSypI https://t.co/DMqqFsJsjq

A move away from PSG proved beneficial for the Brazilian as his dream of winning the Champions League became a reality last year. In an all Premier League final, Chelsea defeated Manchester City to lift the trophy. At 37, SIlva is nearing the end of his career but his game time is being managed well in the Premier League by Thomas Tuchel.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Nived Zenith