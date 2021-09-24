5 PSG stars who can outshine Lionel Messi this season (2021-22)

A number of clubs were left green with envy when Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) announced the signing of Lionel Messi earlier this summer. Following the Argentine's shock exit from Barcelona, the Parisians wasted no time in sweeping up the six-time Ballon d'Or winner. With Neymar and Kylian Mbappe already in their ranks, PSG's attack looks absolutely ravishing after the inclusion of Lionel Messi.

Lionel Messi and PSG's 2021-22 season so far

At the time of writing, PSG sit in top spot in Ligue 1, having won all six of their games so far. The French giants have scored 18 goals in the league, conceding just six in the process. They recently triumphed over rivals Olympique Lyon, thanks to an injury-time winner by Mauro Icardi.

Kylian Mbappe is the side's current top-scorer, with four strikes to his name. Surprisingly, Lionel Messi is yet to open his account for PSG, despite having appeared in three competitive games. In sharp contrast to his fans' expectations, Lionel Messi is taking his sweet time to settle into life in Paris.

B/R Football @brfootball PSG confirm Lionel Messi will miss Wednesday’s Ligue 1 game vs. Metz due to a knock on his left knee PSG confirm Lionel Messi will miss Wednesday’s Ligue 1 game vs. Metz due to a knock on his left knee https://t.co/MBiu1pUrLC

While Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Manchester United has already borne four goals, his counterpart hasn't been able to produce any moment of magic recently. With his miniature goal drought on our minds, let's take a look at five PSG players who can outshine Lionel Messi in the ongoing season:

#5 Marco Verratti

Verratti going up against Messi in the past

One of the most complete midfielders on the planet right now, Marco Verratti, has been extremely crucial to PSG's rise to prominence. Entering his 10th season with the club, Verratti has been an ever-present member of a rampant PSG side for quite some time now.

The 28-year-old central midfielder was especially exceptional during Italy's fabled win at the Euros this year, playing five games and providing two assists. Technically gifted with commendable close control of the ball, Verratti is the anchorman at the heart of PSG's midfield.

SPORTbible @sportbible



Every other PSG player nailed it first time. The Italian's reaction was priceless... 🤣



sportbible.com/football/marco… Verratti pointed at one stat and immediately shouted 'Messi!' at the camera 😅Every other PSG player nailed it first time. The Italian's reaction was priceless... 🤣 Verratti pointed at one stat and immediately shouted 'Messi!' at the camera 😅



Every other PSG player nailed it first time. The Italian's reaction was priceless... 🤣



sportbible.com/football/marco… https://t.co/gj34bYirOJ

Ander Herrera has hogged the entirety of the limelight with six-goal contributions for PSG so far. However, Verratti's ability to dictate the tempo could become more critical for the Parisians in the long run. If Lionel Messi continues to struggle in front of goal, Verratti can easily outshine the Argentine once he regains his fitness.

#4 Neymar

Messi and Neymar have reunited after four years

The driving factor behind Lionel Messi's switch to the Parc des Princes, Neymar has been a close acquaintance of the Argentine for years now. The two mates have raged in constant footballing battles against each other ever since the enigmatic Brazilian moved to PSG in a record-breaking move.

On most occasions, Lionel Messi has come on top with his Argentina side recently beating the Seleção to secure a historic Copa America win. However, Ligue 1 has been Neymar's turf for four years now and the flashy playmaker boasts some insane numbers for PSG.

Goal @goal Neymar scores his first PSG goal of the season from the penalty spot 💪 Neymar scores his first PSG goal of the season from the penalty spot 💪 https://t.co/am3Y3YcFh5

In just 120 games across all competitions, Neymar has racked up a colossal 88 goals and 52 assists, making him PSG's main man upfront. With 28 goal contributions last term, the Brazilian was one of the top creators for his side, despite struggling with injuries all season.

While Lionel Messi has the capability to flip the switch and go berserk at any given moment, his recent struggles could give Neymar time to surpass his mate.

Also read: 5 La Liga records that Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi failed to break

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Nived Zenith