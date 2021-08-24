5 records Lionel Messi can achieve at PSG

Lionel Messi's free transfer from Barcelona to PSG is among the most high-profile signings in the history of football. Replicating their antics of 2017, the nine-time French champions staged a serious coup by hijacking Lionel Messi from Barcelona amidst the Catalans' financial disputes.

At the time of writing, the little Argentine is yet to make his PSG debut, but this fact could change sooner rather than later.

Lionel Messi extends Barcelona and PSG's long-term relationship

Following his sensational move, Lionel Messi became the 15th player to have signed contracts for both PSG and Barcelona. Thiago Alcantara's Brazilian sibling, Rafinha, was the last well-known transfer that was sanctioned between the two sides, swapping Camp Nou for the Parc des Princes in 2020. Other notable names include Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Dani Alves, Neymar and Ronaldinho.

The Blaugrana and the Parisians have established somewhat of a continental rivalry. Apart from the 12 matches where both Barcelona and PSG have run out victors four times, the two clubs also have a rocky transfer history. Since Neymar's game-changing move from Spain to France, a constant hostile state has seeped in between the two.

With the French giants taking away Barcelona's talisman on a free transfer, their existing animosity will definitely pick up more wind. However, the Catalans' loss is PSG's gain as Lionel Messi will bring some much-needed stability to the club.

On that note, let's take a look at 5 potential records that the Argentine will aim to shatter during his time as a PSG player:

#5 Most goals scored in a single season - 50 (Zlatan Ibrahimovic)

Ibrahimovic being unveiled as a PSG player

The quintessential journeyman, Zlatan Ibrahimovic became PSG's marquee signing in 2012. The Swede was a highly sought-after player at the time of his transfer and therefore this move baffled many in the footballing world. However, Ibrahimovic proved to be a bargain at €20m, transforming the club into continental giants.

Following his failed move to Barcelona and a renaissance period in Milan, Ibrahimovic redeemed his reputation by becoming PSG's main man during his four-year stay in Paris. The Swedish international went on to score a whopping 156 goals in just 180 games for the Parisians.

Nevertheless, his most prolific season came in 2016, which saw Ibrahimovic score a monstrous total of 50 goals in all competitions for PSG. The enigmatic striker has been a known admirer of Lionel Messi since his time at Camp Nou. Of all people, Ibrahimovic will be fully aware of the Argentine's capabilities and could easily lose his title to Lionel Messi, who could break the record in the future.

#4 Goals scored in a row in Ligue 1 - 9 (Zlatan Ibrahimovic)

PSG v Barcelona - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final 2013

In another PSG accolade held by the iconic forward, Ibrahimovic makes a second appearance on this list in quick succession. Along with Yugoslavian legend, Vahid Halilhodžić, Ibrahimovic possesses the record of most goals scored in a row. While the former achieved the said feat in the 1984-85 season for Nantes, Ibrahimovic matched his tally for PSG in 2016.

Capping off what turned out to be his most productive season in Paris, the current AC Milan striker netted in 9 straight games to etch his name in PSG and Ligue 1's history. The fabled 2015-16 season proved to be Ibrahimovic's final one in France and the Swede departed as the club's all-time top scorer.

Last season, Lionel Messi experienced one of the worst starts of his career, not scoring a goal from open play until November. And yet the little Argentine wrapped up the season as La Liga and Barcelona's top scorer. Hence, it wouldn't come as a surprise if the veteran forward manages to dethrone Ibrahimovic from this record in his first season at PSG.

