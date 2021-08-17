5 players who could score more goals than Lionel Messi this season (2021-22)

For more than a decade, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have dominated the sport, almost exclusively sharing the top stage. Although this duopoly has shaped modern-day football, the Argentine has surged ahead of his adversary in recent years.

Lionel Messi, in his 17-year long career, has amassed a hysterical number of individual accolades. He currently has the highest number of Ballon d'Or wins to his name, securing the prestigious award on six occasions.

Lionel Messi has always been a romantic when it comes to goals

The dribbling maestro has always taken to the pitch like a duck to water. His indigenous footballing talent has been at the helm of some of the most memorable moments in the sport's history. However, Lionel Messi not only ranks highest in terms of flair but also in the area of statistics.

In the last 5 league seasons, Messi had more goals (162) than Cristiano had goals+assists (159) pic.twitter.com/ta5SXebMSv — adil (@Barca19stats) May 23, 2021

Lionel Messi has recorded the highest goal contributions in eight of the past 12 seasons, finishing a close second in the remaining four seasons. In the 2011-12 season, La Pulga accumulated a freakish tally of 104 goals plus assists. Lionel Messi also holds the record for the most goals scored in a calendar year as well as a single season, with 91 and 73 strikes respectively.

Even so, the little magician has endured a slight drop-off in recent seasons. At 34, Messi is still able to produce astronomical numbers in all aspects of the offensive game but those digits now look a lot more humane.

Subsequently, there exist several players with the caliber to better the Argentine's goal tally. Here, we take a look at five such players, who can potentially outscore Lionel Messi in the 2021-22 season:

#5 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Salah scored 32 goals in his debut season

Marked at €100m, Mohamed Salah is one of the most valuable footballers on the planet at the moment. Signed in 2017 for a cut-price rate of €42m from Roma, Salah has proved to be a bargain buy for Liverpool. The Egyptian playmaker has taken the Premier League by storm, scoring goals for fun at Anfield.

🇪🇬👑 Mohamed Salah = 1st player to score on the opening weekend in 5 consecutive Premier League campaigns. 𝐈𝐧𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 ⚽#UCL pic.twitter.com/jpL07B0d3h — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) August 16, 2021

An astute signing from Jurgen Klopp, Salah ushered in a new era in the Reds' history, taking them from mid-table mediocrity to the top of the league. He has scored a whopping 126 goals from the right wing, winning the Premier League Golden Boot on two occasions.

Salah's 32-goal haul in the 2017-18 season is by far the most prolific tally mustered by anyone since the 38-team format was introduced in the English top-flight.

After a league and Champions League triumph in the Egyptian's first three seasons at the club, Liverpool endured a difficult season last term owing to injuries to several key players.

Even so, Salah's purple patch continued to prolong as he netted 22 times. The forward has started the 2021-22 season in style too as he scored and registered two assists in Liverpool's opening game in the Premier League against Norwich City.

At 29, the mercurial wide-man is showing no signs of stopping and has the ability to threaten Lionel Messi's position at the top.

#4 Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund)

Haaland won the 2020 Golden Boy award

A controversial inclusion in fourth place, some may argue that Erling Haaland should be much higher on such a list. Furthermore, all those assertions could end up being correct, but the fact remains that Haaland will spend the 2021-22 season at The Signal Iduna Park.

With Jadon Sancho's departure to Manchester United, the Norwegian sensation will definitely miss his stupendous service.

The levels Haaland can reach with a better group of players around him is downright scary. Nevertheless, the 21-year-old striker has never let an external factor diminish his output. Borussia Dortmund have played just two official games this season and their shrewd €20m signing has already accumulated five goals and three assists.

Haaland has proven himself to be a generational talent, with his market value blazing up to €130m at the tender age of 21. With an upgrade in service, the 'Golden Boy' can soar to even greater heights. There have been numerous rumors linking him to every single top club in Europe.

A bumper transfer in the near future seems imminent, with Chelsea and Manchester City constantly circling the young prodigy. Following an explosive start to the current season, Haaland can easily glide past every single one of his competitions, including the all-time great, Lionel Messi.

Also read: 5 iconic Lionel Messi goal celebrations for Barcelona

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Nived Zenith