5 realistic centre-back targets for Chelsea this summer

After securing their first Champions League title since their maiden triumph in 2012, Chelsea are aiming to challenge on the domestic front by putting up a sustained bid for the Premier League title next season.

Chelsea in the market for a centre-back

The future of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen is not yet certain, while players like Fikayo Tomori and Marc Guehi have left on permanent deals to AC Milan and Crystal Palace, respectively.

That has forced the Blues to look into the market. It has been reported that the West London team are eyeing a move for a top centre-back this summer as Blues boss Thomas Tuchel looks to bolster his backline ahead of the new season.

Here, we take a look at the five realistic centre-back targets Chelsea could acquire this summer:

#5 Maxence Lacroix (VfL Wolfsburg)

Maxence Lacroix played a key role in Wolfsburg's 4th-placed finish in the Bundesliga last season.

Maxence Lacroix is one of the most attractive young prospects across Europe after enjoying a breakthrough campaign at VfL Wolfsburg last season, making 36 appearances across competitions.

The 21-year-old is gaining a reputation as one of the Bundesliga's finest centre-backs. He was a key part of Wolfsburg's impressive 2020-21 campaign, which saw them finish fourth. Lacroix was colossal for Wolfsburg in defence, winning 47 tackles and 61 aerial duels throughout the season. They had the second-best defensive record in the entire division, with only second-placed RB Leipzig conceding fewer than Wolfsburg's 37 league goals.

According to Football London, Thomas Tuchel is a big fan of the youngster and is keen to bring him to Stamford Bridge.

Lacroix's ability to spread the ball to wide players bodes well for Chelsea's wing-back system. But the youngster needs to get more used to passing the ball to a no. 6 or no. 8, as they are a vital part of Chelsea's attacking build-up.

Nevertheless, for a fee of just €30 million, Maxence Lacroix could be a potential bargain for Chelsea this summer, especially if Tuchel can use his qualities well to suit his system.

#4 Pau Torres (Villarreal CF)

Pau Torres had an excellent campaign with Villarreal last season.

Another centre-back Chelsea could target this summer is Villarreal's highly admired centre-back Pau Torres.

Torres had an excellent campaign with Villarreal, helping them win the Europa League by beating Manchester United in the final. He also played a key role in Spain's run to the Euro 2020 semi-final.

The player has made 87 appearances for the Yellow Submarine to date, chipping in with five goals and four assists. His incredible growth has captured the attention of many clubs in Europe, with Chelsea showing interest in the 24-year-old.

Torres is noted for his speed, which could make him an even more appealing target for Chelsea. That's because he has the pace to cover in behind if the Blues play with a back three, as well as his ability to carry the ball out of defence.

Villarreal would probably battle hard to keep hold of the talented centre-back, who has a deal with the La Liga club till 2024. But with many big clubs looking for Pau Torres' signature, they might struggle to keep hold of the player for too long.

