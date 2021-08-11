5 Reasons why Chelsea can win the Premier League (2021-22)

The 2021-22 Premier League season is shaping up to be one of the most exciting campaigns of recent times, and Chelsea are a club with title aspirations. Having been crowned European Champions in May, the Blues are now in the hunt for the Premier League trophy this season. But the Manchester clubs, as well as Liverpool, will not make it easy for Chelsea.

Are Chelsea favourites to win the Premier League?

Chelsea will hope to compete with Manchester City, who cruised to the Premier League title last season. In fact, City have finished on top in three of the last four seasons. They have also signed Jack Grealish from Aston Villa for a British-record transfer fee this summer. Hence, Manchester City do make a strong case to be favorites to retain the crown.

Manchester United ended the Premier League 2020-21 season as runners-up. With the addition of Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane, they are also among the competitors for the title. Liverpool have a fully fit Virgil van Dijk at the back and are expected to partner him with new acquisition Ibrahima Konate.

However, Chelsea are involved in the transfer market too. Thomas Tuchel has also had a full pre-season to implant his ideas within the side. Chelsea have been restricted to the race for the top four in the past three seasons and will be hoping to make progress this campaign.

Here are five reasons why Chelsea could go all the way and win the Premier League in 2021-22, putting an end to their four-year drought:

#5 Midfield pivot in the form of their lives

Kante and Jorginho have established a solid partnership

Chelsea have predominantly lined up in a three-at-the-back formation under Tuchel. This system requires a midfield pivot in front of the defenders. Jorginho and N'Golo Kante were the players Tuchel utilized for this role last season. Both of these players are in excellent form heading into the new campaign.

Jorginho has not found life easy in the Premier League. His lack of physical dominance was often exploited by opponents earlier.

Under Tuchel, however, his defensive frailties have been masked. This has enabled the midfielder to express his talents. Jorginho is now in the form of his life, winning the Euros with Italy in July after securing the Champions League with Chelsea just a month earlier.

Something tells us that Jorginho enjoyed that win! 👏🏆#Euro2020 pic.twitter.com/J6aP3wLHDm — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 12, 2021

Meanwhile, his partner Kante is widely recognized as one of the best midfielders in the world. His ball-winning ability is second to none. However, under Tuchel, Kante has improved his passing massively. The 30-year-old midfielder has also become press-resistant and has developed the ability to dribble out of tight spaces.

Together, Jorginho and Kante complement each other perfectly. With both midfielders in fantastic form, they can dominate just about anyone in the middle of the pitch on their day.

#4 Timo Werner and Kai Havertz ready to step up

Werner and Havertz celebrate with the UEFA Champions League trophy

Chelsea signed six players in the summer of 2020. The two most expensive ones among them were the German duo of Timo Werner and Kai Havertz.

Werner bagged 28 goals in the 2019-20 season with Leipzig, but failed to replicate that in the Premier League. He managed just six goals in the league. Havertz, too, had a disappointing debut campaign for Chelsea. Until April, the 22-year-old managed just three goal contributions in the Premier League.

However, Havertz has seen a change in fortunes since. His upturn in form in the final few months of the season peaked in the Champions League final as he scored the winning goal against Manchester City.

Havertz carried his fine form into the Euros as well. He was one of the brightest sparks in Germany's otherwise lackluster attack. The 22-year-old also seemed sharp in pre-season games and looks set to nail a starting spot in the squad.

Back to business pic.twitter.com/Cws9sn8fA8 — Kai Havertz (@kaihavertz29) August 1, 2021

Werner excelled playing alongside another physical striker at Leipzig. While his partner holds up the play, the 24-year-old uses his pace to get into spaces in behind. Last season at Chelsea, this was not the case. He was often deployed as the lone striker, or as an inside forward with Havertz as a false nine.

Lukaku's imminent arrival could bring the best out of Werner too. Hence, there is cause for optimism when it comes to the two Germans. If they can hit the ground running this season, Chelsea could very well be serious competitors for the Premier League title.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Nived Zenith