5 reasons why Juventus can win the Serie A this season (2021-22)

Juventus were by far the most dominant team in Serie A in the last decade. They have managed to win nine consecutive Serie A titles, with no other team even coming close to challenging the Bianconeri for the trophy.

But last season saw their stranglehold on the title broken by Inter Milan, who stomped to the Serie A title under Antonio Conte. Much of this happened due to Juventus' internal mismanagement as well as the inexperience of Andre Pirlo in the manager's hotseat.

Juventus could regain the Serie A title this season

Now with the return of Massimiliano Allegri to the dugout, Juventus have signaled an intent to return to basics which could in turn help them dominate Serie A once again. But there are also plenty of other factors that could help the Bianconeri regain the Serie A title. Let's take a closer look at all of them below:

#5 Serie A's financial struggle

Serie A is struglling financially due to the COVID-19 pandemic

The financial crisis of clubs in Serie A has worsened a lot since the pandemic. According to reports, Serie A recorded a loss of €754 million in the previous financial year while the clubs in it have reached a record €2.8 billion in accumulated debt.

Last season's Serie A winners, Inter, are leading the way with €630.1 million in debt. Due to this they have already put several key players up for sale, with Achraf Hakimi and Romelu Lukaku already departing for PSG and Chelsea respectively.

On the other hand, clubs like Roma, Milan and Lazio are also in debt and have recorded huge losses. As such none of them have been able to make any major signings to bolster their squad.

Now while Juventus have also faced huge losses due to the pandemic, the major difference between them and other teams is the group of players they have got.

With players like Cristiano Ronaldo, Leonardo Bonucci, Paulo Dybala and Federico Chiesa, Juventus arguably boast the best squad in Serie A.

And with other teams unable to make any new additions due to financial constraints, Juventus certainly hold the edge over their Serie A title rivals.

#4 Form of key players

Ronaldo won the golden boot at Euro 2020

While having star players in the team makes you favorites for titles, the form of these players also plays a huge part in the quest for trophies.

Fortunately for Juventus, their players have been in great form in recent months with many of them playing a key part for their national teams in the Euros and Copa America.

Their star forward Cristiano Ronaldo was the joint top-scorer at the Euros with 5 goals, playing a big part in Portugal's journey to Round 16.

Meanwhile, the Italian trio of Federico Chiesa, Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini were regular starters in Italy's Euro 2020 triumph. Alvaro Morata also featured for Spain, scoring three goals in the tournament, while Cuadrado was a key player in Colombia's Copa America journey.

With several players coming to the club on the back of good international tournaments, Juventus are expected to mount a serious title challenge this season.

