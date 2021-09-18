5 reasons why Juventus could struggle against AC Milan | Serie A 2021-22

Juventus host AC Milan in a blockbuster Serie A clash at the Allianz Stadium on Sunday. The Bianconeri are still looking for their first win of the season, having made a disastrous start to Massimiliano Allegri's second term in charge.

Cristiano Ronaldo's departure has also been a huge blow, as the side have lost both their games since his return to Manchester United was confirmed. Meanwhile, in-form AC Milan are in form, with Stefano Pioli's men one of only three teams with a 100% record after three rounds.

Their momentum was halted following a 3-2 loss to Liverpool in the Champions League on Wednesday. But the Rossoneri can take heart from a spirited performance on their return to Europe's premier club tournament after seven years.

As attention now turns towards league football, here are five reasons why Juventus might struggle against high-flying AC Milan on Sunday:

#5 AC Milan know how to score goals

Olivier Giroud and Zlatan Ibrahimovic (right) are among the six scorers for Milan this season.

Since Stefano Piolo took charge, AC Milan have become a goalscoring machine, capable of striking with frightening regularity. That's an attribute they've carried into the new season too, with seven goals from their opening three games.

To put that into perspective, only defending champions Inter Milan, AS Roma and Lazio (nine goals apiece) have scored more than Milan thus far. Moreover, despite having two deadly snipers up front in Olivier Giroud and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Milan have had six different names this season.

RouteOneFootball



AC Milan 2-0 Lazio



⚽️ 45': R. Leao (1-0)

⚽️ 67': Z. Ibrahimovic (2-0)

🟥 95': M. Sarri (Lazio)



#MilanLazio FULL-TIME 9️⃣0️⃣🇮🇹AC Milan 2-0 Lazio⚽️ 45': R. Leao (1-0)⚽️ 67': Z. Ibrahimovic (2-0)🟥 95': M. Sarri (Lazio) FULL-TIME 9️⃣0️⃣🇮🇹



AC Milan 2-0 Lazio



⚽️ 45': R. Leao (1-0)

⚽️ 67': Z. Ibrahimovic (2-0)

🟥 95': M. Sarri (Lazio)



#MilanLazio https://t.co/V010KhfeGR

Milan have been a menacing outfit offensively, with the ability to produce goals from various positions, something Juventus might struggle to cope with.

#4 Juventus' defence has been shambolic

Juventus are no longer the defensive force they used to be.

It's no secret Juventus have been shambolic defensively for quite some time. That played a key role in their Serie A reign coming to an end last season, as the Bianconeri only came fourth.

Into the new season now, but the Bianconeri are facing the same old problems in defence, struggling against all three teams they've faced thus far.

Squawka Football Juventus in Serie A this season:



◎ Drew 2-2 vs. Udinese

◎ Lost 0-1 vs. Empoli

◎ Lost 1-2 vs. Napoli



A nightmare start. 😳 Juventus in Serie A this season:



◎ Drew 2-2 vs. Udinese

◎ Lost 0-1 vs. Empoli

◎ Lost 1-2 vs. Napoli



A nightmare start. 😳 https://t.co/5rXSm0Sfug

They blew up a 2-0 advantage against Udinese on the opening day, and lost against newly promoted Empoli at home. Juventus then squandered an early lead in their defeat to Napoli,

In stark contrast, Milan have fired at all cylinders and will fancy their chances of inflicting more pain on the embattled Bianconeri.

