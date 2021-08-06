5 reasons why Lionel Messi should have left Barcelona last summer 

The unthinkable has finally happened - Lionel Messi has finally left Barcelona!

The club announced yesterday that despite both parties being interested in signing a new deal, La Liga's regulations forced Blaugrana to part ways with their talisman. Lionel Messi's contract expired on June 30 and he was supposed to pen his renewal. But now, in a sudden turn of events, the superstar has been forced to leave.

Unsurprisingly, the news has sent shockwaves across the footballing world with the internet going into meltdown, pouring in tributes and also speculating where Lionel Messi's next destination could be.

OFFICIAL STATEMENT: Lionel Messi has left Barcelona 😱



"Both parties deeply regret that the wishes of both the player and the club cannot be fulfilled."



🚨🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/3zG8MAErZQ — Goal (@goal) August 5, 2021

But is Messi's departure from the club a year too late? He handed in a transfer request last year but opted to see out the last 12 months of his contract in a massive U-turn.

Here are five reasons why Lionel Messi should've left Barcelona last summer:

#5 Barcelona would've earned some money off his sale

Messi's sale would've produced enormous revenue for the club last year

Imagine a player of Lionel Messi's ilk available for absolutely free! Well, it seemed impossible until a few years ago but that is the harsh reality now.

The Argentine star's contract with the club expired on June 30, while he was away on international duty competing in the Copa America, making him a free agent.

Now, with both parties unable to pen a new deal because of La Liga regulations, Messi's status remains the same, meaning he's available on a Bosman.

Staying put.



Messi is now expected to see out the remainder of his contract, which expires in June 2021. https://t.co/B3dtWLLjVN pic.twitter.com/4sxfUr4KNg — theScore Bet (@theScoreBet) September 4, 2020

Had the player forced his way out last year, the club might as well have earned money from his sale, with the likes of Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City willing to pay for Messi's services.

But now, in really amazing circumstances, Messi has left the club the way he first arrived - free of cost.

#4 Lionel Messi's sale could've accelerated rebuilding process

Barcelona could've made good use of the money earned through Messi's sale

Let's say Messi was indeed bought by either PSG or Manchester City. In that case, Barcelona's coffers would've been full of money. It would certainly have helped them rebuild faster from last year's disastrous run which left them without a trophy.

The prospect of offloading key players like Ivan Rakitic and Luis Suarez to reduce their wage bills and be able to accommodate new players wouldn't have arisen either.

Instead, Messi leaving without a penny in return makes Barcelona's transfer activity seem even more expensive.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Parimal Dagdee