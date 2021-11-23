5 reasons why Mauricio Pochettino is the right man for Manchester United

Just two days have passed since Manchester United parted ways with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. But reports indicate that United's search for a new manager may not be a long one.

It seems as though it could be third time lucky for PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino. He has been close to joining Manchester United on a few occasions.

Mauricio Pochettino could join Manchester United sooner than expected

Manchester United's recent statement says that the club is looking to appoint a permanent manager at the end of the ongoing season. Zinedine Zidane's availability, though, offers PSG and the Red Devils a chance to change managers earlier than either party would have expected.

Pochettino joined PSG during the Ligue 1 winter break last year. Although the Premier League doesn't halt midway through the campaign, the French league does.

With Pochettino's return to English shores looking increasingly likely, let's have a look at the arguments for and against his potential appointment at Manchester United. Here are five reasons why the Argentinean is the right man for the United job.

#5 Pochettino has worked wonders with wing-backs

Manchester United's Aaron Wan-Bissaka (#29) in action against Tottenham Hotspur

Attacking full-backs and wing-backs have become the template for Premier League success over the last few seasons.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson put goals on a platter as Liverpool won the Champions League and the Premier League in successive seasons. Guardiola's innovation means Joao Cancelo and Kyle Walker offer Manchester City an extra channel of attack even through the middle.

Reece James and Ben Chilwell are threatening to outscore Chelsea's strikers as The Blues sit atop the Premier League table.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 35 - Trent Alexander-Arnold recorded his 35th Premier League assist today, aged 22 years and 340 days. In the competition's history, only Cesc Fábregas, Wayne Rooney and Ryan Giggs have reached this total at a younger age. Right-back. 35 - Trent Alexander-Arnold recorded his 35th Premier League assist today, aged 22 years and 340 days. In the competition's history, only Cesc Fábregas, Wayne Rooney and Ryan Giggs have reached this total at a younger age. Right-back. https://t.co/N5XmDCYYBH

Meanwhile, Luke Shaw and Aaron Wan-Bissaka have two assists and no goals between them across competitions for Manchester United this season.

During his time at Tottenham Hotspur, Mauricio Pochettino built his team's ball-progression around the movement and delivery of Kieran Trippier. He has coaxed goals and assists out of Achraf Hakimi at PSG.

If Manchester United are to have any kind of success, they need much better attacking output from their full-backs. Pochettino's track record suggests he could be the man to help them achieve it.

#4 Pochettino could fix Manchester United's 'pressing' problem

Fred (left) and McTominay (#39) battle against Everton.

Watching Manchester United press outside of possession has been a laborious task this season. Bruno Fernandes often wages a solitary, losing battle while pressuring opponents, doing more harm than good despite his noble intentions. Manchester United's record of three clean sheets in their last 25 games is beyond abysmal, and the rot starts up front.

The Premier League's elite teams are all fabulous outside of possession. Jurgen Klopp's 'Gegenpress', N'Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic's industry, and Manchester City's harrowing press have all led their teams to silverware. Pochettino, though, has learnt from the very best.

The PSG boss had a successful playing career, and was discovered and mentored by a certain Marcelo Bielsa. Pressing is at the heart of the legendary Leeds United coach's philosophy.

His Leeds side run faster, harder and further than any other team in the league. Pochettino is not too different. It is well known that his training sessions are intensely severe, and that he sets his teams up to press from the front.

If he arrives at Manchester United, he will be tasked with fixing a unit that is disjointed, chaotic and frankly confused when it comes to a key element of Premier League football. But Pochettino has the attributes to fix that aspect.

