5 reasons why Ousmane Dembele should renew his Barcelona contract

Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele is one of the most gifted wingers in European football right now. His natural abilities include lightning pace, skilful dribbling, pin-point crossing and the capability to shoot with both feet.

After being picked up by the Catalans from Borussia Dortmund in 2017, Dembele was expected to be a natural replacement for Neymar and a future star at Nou Camp. However, aged 24 now, Dembele is not even talked about amongst the best players at Nou Camp.

His contract at the Spanish club is set to run its course this summer. The Catalans have tried numerous times to extend the deal, showing their faith in the player to come good in the future. However, Dembele and his agent have reportedly demanded exorbitant fees, putting off any hopes of a contract extension.

Here are 5 reasons why Dembele should accept Barca's offer.

#5 Maybe, he owes it to the club?

Domagoj Kostanjšak @DKostanjsak



Dembele can still go on to become world-class but the lack of continuity has definitely made him stagnate.



Don't get it twisted - he's got monstrous natural talent.



It is rather uncommon to make loyalty demands in the era of professional contracts dressed down by lawyers. However, the facts do point towards the story that Barcelona have heavily trusted Dembele and the player would do well on his ethos to pay them back.

The club signed him for £105 million plus add-ons back in 2017. They bet heavily on the teenager back then and he has since gone on to make only 137 appearances for the club since.

He spent the majority of his time injured and away from the first team, with the club happily bearing the costs. Despite his reported lack of professionalism in training, the club has continued to support him and believe in him today as well.

It is possibly time for Dembele to repay the faith of the club instead of making an unceremonious exit from a team who have trusted him through his tough patch.

#4 He finally has a set role

FC Barcelona v Galatasaray: Round of 16 Leg One - UEFA Europa League

Xavi's arrival at Nou Camp has seen the former player clean house at the club. His football philosophy, coupled with his work ethic and discipline, has cleared the dust at the club.

Xavi's transfer strategy has worked well so far and he has been able to make the most of a decaying team at Nou Camp. His attackers have been on fire of late with everyone having well-defined roles.

Dembele has been tasked with creating chances and he reveled in that role. The Frenchman has racked up seven assists and one goal in 11 appearances for the club. It could be the start of something special - better late than never.

#3 No one will pay what he's asking for

Get French Football News @GFFN

With his contract up in the summer, to stay at Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembélé (24) is looking for a €40m per year gross salary, a 5-year contract and a €40m signing bonus.

According to reports, Dembele's agents are asking in excess of £35m per year as wages for the player. It would make him one of the highest paid players in the world, but his performances over the last five years has done little to warrant that money.

It is no surprise that Barcelona are reluctant to pay that amount and other clubs are unlikely to give in to Dembele's demands either. Paris-Saint Germain, Chelsea and Manchester United are reportedly interested in the player but will not be keen to pay him such high wages at the club.

#2 Xavi has supported him a lot

FC Barcelona v Athletic Club - La Liga Santander

Since Xavi came in, he has supported the player consistently. The manager has backed Dembele to still become one of the best players in the world.

Dembele was close to leaving the club in January and that created a rather messy situation at the club. However, despite the disagreements, Xavi has maintained his affection for the player and the two have started to create a good relationship.

Dembele, for his bit, has responded and is racking up assists for fun under Xavi at the club.

Xavi: "People see that Dembele gives his life for Barça. He played a very good game, I already said that he was one more and that there was no more debate."

#1 Barcelona are on the rise

FC Barcelona v Athletic Club - La Liga Santander

Years of mismanagement by the previous administration under Josep Maria Bartomeu put the club in a financial crisis. They had to part ways with loved ones but new president Joan Laporta and head coach Xavi are beginning to reinstate Barcelona's old dominance.

They are cleaning house and adding the right profile of players at the club. The football being played is pleasant to watch and Xavi is being forecasted as the chosen one by many Barca fans.

In their last nine games, Xavi's men have hit the four-goal mark on five occasions - a glimpse of vintage Barcelona. Dembele has been important in this resurgence and it would be a shame not to see how far the player can climb at one of Europe's most famous clubs.

