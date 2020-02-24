5 reasons why Bayern Munich will beat Chelsea in the Round of 16 | Champions League 2019-20

Bayern will look to avenge the Champions League final defeat at the Allianz Arena in 2012

The Champions League Round of 16 fixtures have started and clubs are in full flow to prove their mettle in Europe. One of the most exciting ties in the stage is the Chelsea and Bayern Munich fixture which gives the Bundesliga giants a chance to seek revenge for their loss against the Premier League titans in the 2012 Champions League final at their home ground in Munich.

The Bavarians started the season on a rough note which ultimately led to the sacking of Niko Kovac. Hansi Flick was brought in as an interim manager and his results impressed the management so much that they decided that he would continue to lead the team till the end of the season. Chelsea, on the other hand, have been largely inconsistent and have had to face a series of problems under Frank Lampard.

Having said that, we take a look at five reasons why Bayern Munich will beat Chelsea in the Round of 16 fixture.

#5 Hansi Flick has been an excellent man manager

Hansi Flick has been an excellent man manager trying to address the problems of each player in the squad

The first thing that was noticed when Hans-Dieter Flick took charge at Bayern was his communication with the players. It was seen from his stint as assistant manager to Kovac that he communicated well with the squad and understood their problems but it became all the more evident when he took charge of the team.

The likes of Thiago Alcantara and Ivan Perisic were sidelined in the initial days with Flick in charge, but the manager's confidence in the players made them capitalise on their chances and become mainstays in the team.

The players who have not been getting their chances in the first team have been constantly encouraged and ensured of an opportunity to prove themselves on the pitch. This excellent man-management has brought the overall squad a lot closer and this is being replicated in their excellent results week in and week out.

