5 Right Backs that Manchester City should target this summer

Manchester City want a new right-back this summer

Manchester City under the tutelage of Pep Guardiola have become a force to reckon with in English football since taking over in 2016. With every passing season, the Cityzens are not only becoming better as a team but also as a squad on the whole.

The Spaniard's tactics have completely changed the way football is now played in the Premier League. This has resulted in Man City's domination of the English game in the past two seasons. After breaking the 100-point barrier in the 2017/18 season, the Cityzens followed it up with a domestic treble last season.

A large part of City's success can be attributed to the money that they have spent in the last decade or so. The Board of Directors have been shrewd in spending money and as a result, they have assembled a very strong squad.

For every position, they have two world-class players and they have also shown that they won't struggle in the absence of their star players. But, despite this, the right-back position seems to be an area of concern for Guardiola.

We did not see the best of Kyle Walker last season while Danilo has failed to impress thus far. For Guardiola's style of play to work, the full backs need to be at their best, as the implementation of a lot of his ideas requires the involvement of these full backs.

Considering Danilo's likely exit this summer and Kyle Walker not being at his best, City might be forced to jump into the transfer market for a right back.

In this article, we take a look at five right-backs Manchester City could target this season:

#5 Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich)

Guardiola gave Kimmich his Bundesliga debut.

Joshua Kimmich is undoubtedly one of the best right backs in world football right now. He came onto the scene when Guardiola was managing Bayern Munich. The Catalan manager was impressed by him and at times he played him in midfield also.

Kimmich is a versatile player; he is a very good reader of the game, while at the same time his defensive and attacking game is equally excellent.

The German international is only 24-years old. He has already won 4 Bundesliga titles and considering Bayern's league dominance, he might be tempted to move. The Premier League is considered to be the best league in the world and winning it would be worth more than winning the Bundesliga.

Though it will be very difficult to prise him away from Bavaria, but with Guardiola at the helm, things can take a turn very quickly. In case they get him, it would be terrific but in case they fail they can move on to target other right backs on this list.

