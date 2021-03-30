Manchester City have announced that Sergio Aguero will be leaving the club once the season ends. One of the greatest strikers of this generation, Sergio Aguero helped Manchester City establish themselves as one of the top clubs in Europe.

A true Premier League legend, Sergio Aguero broke all kinds of scoring records and is the record goalscorer at Manchester City. Currently the 4th highest goalscorer in Premier League history with 181 goals, Aguero has cemented his legacy as one of the deadliest strikers to ever play in England.

Replacing a top quality striker like Aguero will not be easy, however, these 5 players could have a similar impact if they are signed by Manchester City.

Without further ado, let us take a look at:

5 strikers who can replace Sergio Aguero at Manchester City

#5 Andre Silva - Eintracht Frankfurt

Eintracht Frankfurt v 1. FC Union Berlin - Bundesliga

Portuguese striker Andre Silva has been in fine form for Eintrach Frankfurt this season. The 25-year-old striker has put in Aguero like numbers in the Bundesliga this season, scoring an incredible 21 goals in just 24 appearances.

After a tough spell at AC Milan, Andre Silva has shown the footballing world what he is capable of with some stunning performances and goals for Frankfurt. A complete striker who is good with his feet and in the air, Andre Silva could be a gamble well worth taking for Manchester City.

André Silva has scored the same number of Bundesliga goals (21) as Erling Haaland this season.



After struggling at AC Milan and losing his place with Portugal, he has been on flames in 20/21 at Eintracht Frankfurt and has even won his place back in the the Portugal team. 🇵🇹🔥 pic.twitter.com/JmiiR1jqsE — Football Tweet (@Football__Tweet) March 29, 2021

The talented striker has been linked with moves to Manchester United and Atletico Madrid recently, but Manchester City were also linked with him earlier this year.

Andre Silva could definitely add a different dimension to Manchester City's attack under Pep Guardiola.

#4 Lautaro Martinez - Inter Milan

AC Milan v FC Internazionale - Serie A

An Argentine who could do a pretty good job of replacing Sergio Aguero at Manchester City, is Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez. Heavily linked with a move to Barcelona in the last transfer window, Lautaro Martinez has had a fruitful season at Inter.

With 14 goals in Serie A this season, Martinez has proven once again that he is one of the best young strikers in world football at the moment. At 23, Lautaro still has time to improve and could be an ideal long-term replacement for Sergio Aguero.

Blessed with pace and good finishing skills, Martinez is capable of playing both as a solo striker and as a supporting striker. Manchester City's potent attack could become even more dynamic if they manage to sign Lautaro Martinez in the summer.

