5 strikers who could replace Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at Arsenal

Published Jan 01, 2020

Jan 01, 2020

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has reportedly told Arsenal he wants to leave the club

It has been a turbulent couple of seasons at Arsenal, and it still looks like there is more instabilty to come over the next few months. Unai Emery was given the unenviable task of replacing Arsène Wenger after he had spent 22 years in charge of the club, building it very much in his image. Emery was given a job of rebuilding that side, and trying to get them in a position where they were playing his way. In reality, he was always doomed to fail.

When the Spaniard was sacked in November, it seemed inevitable, given the level of performances, and the apparent lack of unity amongst the squad. Arsenal have no doubt taken a huge risk in replacing Emery with Mikel Arteta, who has no managerial experience. He will have learned a lot by working under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, but he looks like he has a big task on his hands at Arsenal.

One of his first jobs will be to sort out the future of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who has reportedly told the club he wants to leave to try and win trophies elsewhere. This could prove a big problem for Arteta, as he is without a doubt their most dangerous attacking player, and would leave a huge hole in their attack. There is no doubt that Aubameyang will have to be replaced, and here are five strikers the Gunners could target.

#1 Timo Werner (RB Leipzig)

Werner has scored 18 goals in the league so far this season

In replacing a proven goalscorer, it is likely that Arsenal will want to bring in another proven goalscorer, and one man who is certainly that is Timo Werner. The striker has a fine goalscoring record for both RB Leipzig and Germany, so he certainly fits the bill for Arsenal. He has scored 84 goals in all competitions for Leipzig, from just 138 games.

The real issue for the Gunners is that it is likely Werner will want to play Champions League football, and that is something Arsenal may not be able to offer, so it may be that they have to pay an awful lot of money for his services, both in terms of transfer fee and wages. He has scored 18 goals in 16 Bundesliga games so far this season though, so that is a record Arsenal may be prepared to break the bank on.

