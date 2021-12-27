5 most successful dribblers in Europe's top 5 leagues in 2021

Football is called the 'beautiful game' for a multitude of reasons. It's a team sport that requires a group of individuals to combine their strengths to get the better of the opposition. There are few things in life that are more rewarding than outsmarting your adversaries.

On the football pitch, this can happen in a variety of ways. One of the most satisfying ways to outwit your opponent is to dribble past him. At the highest level, taking players on and beating them is no easy feat. Some of the best players in the history of the game have been excellent dribblers.

Legends of the game like Diego Maradona, George Best, Garrincha, Johan Cruyff, Ronaldo Nazario, Zinedine Zidane, Ronaldinho etc. were all fantastic dribblers. It's hard to predict what they're going to do with the ball or where they're going. They are nothing short of a joy to watch every single time they get on the ball.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the most successful dribblers in Europe's top 5 leagues in 2021.

#5 Lionel Messi (Paris Saint-Germain) - 113 dribbles

Lionel Messi is one of the best dribblers in the history of football. In fact, prime Messi was pretty much unstoppable. He just seemed to share a unique connection with the ball and could manipulate it in any way he wanted. A compilation of Messi's nutmegs will show you how comfortable he is with the ball at his feet.

Messi has completed 113 dribbles in 2021. He turned 34 this year and players are usually well past their prime by the time they edge closer to 35. Despite losing a yard of pace, Messi still possesses a good burst of pace and takes some definitive deft touches on the ball when he is challenged.

He doesn't do flashy stepovers or 'elasticos' and why would he? A few shoulder drops and body feints are enough for Messi to send defenders for sandwiches. He averages a successful dribble every 23 minutes in 2021.

#4 Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich) - 116 dribbles

Alphonso Davies was an absolute revelation in 2019-20, which was Bayern Munich's continental treble winning season. The Canadian international is just 21-years-old but is already one of the best full-backs in the world.

One of the most impressive things about Davies is his blistering pace. He is one of the fastest footballers on the planet but it doesn't come at the cost of control. Davies is an exceptional dribbler and has completed 116 dribbles in 2021. He averages a successful dribble every 23 minutes.

