5 most successful nations in Champions League history

The Champions League is arguably the biggest club competition in the world of football. The best teams from Europe battle it out for continental glory and only the cream of the crop have won the competition.

The top five European leagues have fans all around the world. Europe is home to some of the greatest footballing nations in the history of the sport. The Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga, Ligue 1 and Serie A are viewed as the premium club football competitions in the world.

UEFA Champions League is Europe's elite club competition

The top European clubs have always housed the greatest footballers on the planet. The UEFA Champions League is the most elite and prestigious club tournament in the world.

The debate about which country has the best clubs in the world is one that has raged on for ages. The number of Champions League titles that teams from various European nations have won would be a good measure to gauge that.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the most successful nations in Champions League history.

(Note: Champions League was formerly known as the European Cup. The competition adopted the current round-robin group stage format and was rechristened as the Champions League in 1992. Only the winners since 1992 have been considered in this list).

#5 France - 1 UEFA Champions League title

Marseille players with the Champions League trophy in 1993

Despite their rich football heritage, France have won just a single Champions League title. It came in 1993 which was the first season since the new format was adopted and the competition was renamed the Champions League.

Raymond Goethals' side defeated AC Milan 1-0 in the final which was played at Munich's Olympic Stadium. The historic win gave birth to the slogan "À jamais les premiers" which means 'Forever the first' among the Marseille faithful.

However, their triumph came right before a decade of downfall and it took a while for Marseille to get back on their feet. Paris Saint-Germain reached the final of the Champions League in the 2019-20 season but were beaten by Bayern Munich in the ultimate showdown.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe #UCLfinal 5 - Paris SG are the fifth French side to reach a European Cup/Champions League final, and first since Monaco in 2004. Only one of the previous four has been victorious, with Marseille winning 1-0 against AC Milan in the 1993 UEFA Champions League final. Stage. #PSGFCB 5 - Paris SG are the fifth French side to reach a European Cup/Champions League final, and first since Monaco in 2004. Only one of the previous four has been victorious, with Marseille winning 1-0 against AC Milan in the 1993 UEFA Champions League final. Stage. #PSGFCB #UCLfinal https://t.co/pRFUqxf8In

#4 Germany - 4 UEFA Champions League titles

Paris Saint-Germain v Bayern Munich - UEFA Champions League Final

Bayern Munich have been one of the most successful sides in the Champions League in the 21st century. The Bavarians, who are renowned for their technical excellence, have won the most prestigious title in Europe three times since the turn of the millennia.

They first won it in 2001, beating Valencia 5-4 on penalties after the game ended 1-1 after 120 minutes. They won it again in the 2012-13 season by defeating Borussia Dortmund 2-1 thanks to an 89th minute winner from Arjen Robben.

Bayern Munich's latest Champions League triumph came in the 2019-20 season. Kingsley Coman scored the only goal of the game against PSG in the final. The only other German side to have won the Champions League is Borussia Dortmund.

They defeated the defending champions Juventus 3-1 in the 1996-97 final held at the Olympic Stadium in Munich.

Squawka News @SquawkaNews 2012/13: Manuel Neuer wins the treble with Bayern Munich

2019/20: Manuel Neuer wins the treble with Bayern Munich



Different year, same result. 🏆🏆🏆 2012/13: Manuel Neuer wins the treble with Bayern Munich2019/20: Manuel Neuer wins the treble with Bayern MunichDifferent year, same result. 🏆🏆🏆 https://t.co/54whdUH7zm

