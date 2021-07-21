5 superstars who can bounce back this season (2020/21)

Recency bias has now become an inherent part of football, with players judged on the basis of what has happened in the past few games.

Little can be gleaned from a small sample size, and it is necessary to understand the various circumstances before criticizing a player. Injuries, personal issues and teething problems in a new league may all be reasons for their lack of output, and one has to wait before pronouncing judgment on a player.

Last season saw various big-name players come under the spotlight for a poor season. These players have all been at the top of their game at some point in their careers, and still have what it takes to attain that level.

We look at 5 superstars who could bounce back this season (2020/21).

#5 Timo Werner (Chelsea)

Chelsea v West Bromwich Albion - Premier League

Timo Werner was not poor last season, but his catalog of missed chances was not well received by various Chelsea fans.

The Germany international signed for Chelsea from RB Leipzig in 2020 for £47.7 million in a high-profile move. Much was expected from Werner after a sensational 2019-20 season, when he scored 34 goals in 45 appearances in all competitions for RB Leipzig.

However, the forward endured a mixed debut season in the Premier League. While his movement off the ball and his ability to find space was highly appreciated, Werner's misses, often comical in nature, became a major talking point. The 25-year old made 29 Premier League starts last season, scoring six goals and providing eight assists.

#4 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal)

Newcastle United v Arsenal - Premier League

The decision to offer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang a new three-year contract last September now appears to be a dubious one.

Aubameyang was Arsenal's best player during the 2019-20 season, and he was seen as an essential figure in Mikel Arteta's Arsenal. The striker had scored 22 league goals during the 2019-20 season and was regarded as one of the best forwards in the Premier League.

Last season, though, there was a shocking dropoff. The Gabon international made 26 Premier League starts, scoring 10 goals. Aubameyang relies heavily on his pace, and at 32, there is a worry that the striker is now declining. Arteta has often used him on the left-wing, but he might be better utilized as a No.9 from now on.

