5 most surprising events of this transfer window

Transfer windows can be as exciting as they can be frustrating. We've gotten used to seeing transfer records being broken every summer. This summer transfer was earmarked as a vital one for several European clubs.

In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, clubs have been forced to be cautious with their spending. The shortage in matchday revenue has hit clubs severely but quite a few of Europe's top clubs have navigated the crisis well.

There are also clubs that have crumbled. Of course, it's not just the pandemic that has affected them. Years of thoughtless spending and mismanagement have led them to a place with unprecedented financial challenges.

As a result, we have seen quite a few utterly surprising developments this summer transfer window. Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the most surprising events of this transfer window.

#5 Romelu Lukaku trying to force Chelsea return

We are yet to find out if Romelu Lukaku's efforts will come to fruition. But for now, he is trying to engineer a way back to his former club Chelsea. SkySports reported earlier this week that Lukaku has asked Inter Milan to accept an offer from Chelsea.

The Nerazzurri are in a difficult situation financially. Antonio Conte surprisingly left his job as Inter Milan manager earlier this summer after a triumphant Serie A season. He did so after Inter informed him that they'd need to let go of some of their biggest players this summer.

As per the latest reports, Inter Milan are holding out for a deal worth €120 million for Lukaku. Both clubs are determined to find a way and the Belgian's return to Stamford Bridge will be quite an occasion to behold.

He has unfinished business in the Premier League and at Chelsea. It's interesting to note that Chelsea were in the race to sign him before Manchester United secured his services in the summer of 2017.

#4 Hakan Calhanoglu leaving AC Milan and joining Inter Milan

Hakan Calhanoglu has played a crucial role in AC Milan's recent upturn in form. The midfielder scored nine goals and provided 12 assists in 43 matches across all competitions in the 2020-21 season.

The Turkish international has played a total of 172 matches for the Rossoneri. He was also a beloved figure among the fanbase. However, the 27-year-old believes he is worth way more than what AC Milan have been paying him. He was also aware that they wouldn't be able to match his wage demands.

But Inter Milan could. So Calhanoglu ran down his contract at AC Milan and joined Inter Milan as a free-agent. It is a great piece of business for the Nerazzurri. Calhanoglu will better Inter Milan's attack and is likely to have hurt quite a lot of the Rossoneri faithful with his decision to join the arch-rivals.

