5 teams that have had the best transfer window so far - July 2021

The summer transfer window offers a great opportunity for teams to bolster their squad ahead of the upcoming season. It's a great avenue for sides to fine tune their team to fit their needs. A great transfer window goes a long way towards dictating a side's chances in the new season.

In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, clubs are sticking to a cautious approach in the transfer market. They are not in great shape financially and will do well to keep their expenditure in check during these testing times.

Different clubs have different agendas in the transfer window. After making a few high-profile free-agent signings like Sergio Aguero, Memphis Depay and Eric Garcia, Barcelona desperately need to sell some of their players to balance their books.

Several others, like Manchester United and Chelsea, are looking to further reinforce their squads and evolve into sides that can mount a challenge on all fronts. At the same time, Paris Saint-Germain continue to be ruthless with their transfer activity.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five clubs that have had really good transfer windows so far.

#5 Manchester United

After a drawn-out saga, Jadon Sancho is finally all set to be announced as a Manchester United player. The club have announced that they have agreed a deal in principle with Borussia Dortmund and the transfer will be made official pending a medical.

It is a deal that makes a lot of sense for Manchester United as they have been without an out-and-out right winger for years now. According to Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United are seriously pursuing deals for Raphael Varane and Eduardo Camavinga.

Going into the transfer window, the positions that Manchester United wanted to strengthen were right-wing, centre-back and central midfield. They seem to be well on their way to do that. But signing Sancho alone could be quite a difference maker for a side that finished second in the Premier League in the 2020-21 season.

The Red Devils have been quite enterprising in the market so far and the fans will be hoping that the deals are all closed before the pre-season starts.

We have agreed a deal in principle for the transfer of Jadon Sancho to United! 🔴⚪⚫#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 1, 2021

#4 RB Leipzig

RB Leipzig will be without two of their first-choice centrebacks next season. The Bundesliga outfit are guilty of inserting low release clauses in both Ibrahima Konate and Dayot Upamecano's contracts. Bayern Munich activated Upamecano's €42.5 million release clause while Liverpool paid €41.5 to trigger Konate's.

The good thing for Leipzig is that they've pocketed in excess of €80 million for two of their young defenders and have plenty of money to bring in replacements. Leipzig did a great job roping in Strasbourg's young organizer in defence, Mohamed Simakan, to replace Upamecano for just €15 million.

They have also signed Angelino from Manchester City on a permanent basis on a deal worth €18 million. Leipzig have taken a major step towards sorting out their goalscoring department by signing the in-form Andre Silva on a deal worth just €23 million.

Finally, they have also found a promising young deputy for Silva in Ajax youth academy product Brian Brobbey. The 19-year-old who scored 90 goals in 123 games for Ajax was signed on a free transfer.

RB Leipzig have:



-Replaced Dayot Upamecano and Ibrahima Konate with Mohamed Simakan, Josko Gvardiol and potentially Maxence Lacroix



-Signed Angeliño and Benjamin Henrichs on permanent deals



-Signed Brian Brobbey on a free transfer



-Completed a £23m deal for André Silva — Zach Lowy (@ZachLowy) July 2, 2021

