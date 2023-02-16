5 teams with the longest active unbeaten streaks in Europe (February 2023)

Domestic football is becoming increasingly competitive year-after-year, making it harder for teams to maintain an unbeaten streak. Several clubs are outperforming their potential through smart recruitment and clever tactics. Hence, there are no teams that are untouchable anymore and winning 10 or 15 games in a row has become extremely rare.

Jurgen Klopp's record at Anfield of only 12 losses in 143 home games has been a testament to his success with Liverpool. The Reds came close to matching Arsenal's record 49-game unbeaten streak during their title-winning campaign in 2019-20, although a shocking 3-0 defeat at Watford ended their run at 44.

Such incredible records are becoming increasingly hard to come by in the modern era, although some clubs have still managed to put together decent unbeaten streaks.

On that note, let's take a look at five clubs with the longest active unbeaten streak in Europe's top five leagues.

5 teams with the longest active unbeaten streaks in Europe

#5 Brentford- 10 games

About ten years ago, Brentford were languishing in English football's League One. But the Bees are currently playing their third season in the Premier League and are yet again outperforming their potential.

Thomas Frank has produced several miracles with this Brentford side and their current unbeaten streak of 10 games is certainly one of them. Since losing 4-0 to Aston Villa on October 23, Brentford have gone on to win five and have drawn five of their next 10 games.

What makes this feat even more impressive are the victories over Manchester City and Liverpool and the draws against Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal.

Ivan Toney has been the leading force during this period as he has scored seven out of the club's 18 goals in the last 10 games. This has seen the Englishman's tally go to 14 goals in the Premier League, making him the third-highest scorer in the competition so far. Their defense has also been impeccable as they have only conceded eight goals in their last 10 games.

The Bees are currently eighth in the league table, above both Chelsea and Liverpool. With only a point separating them from European football for next season, Brentford could achieve huge glory this season if they can extend their current unbeaten streak in the coming weeks.

#4 Barcelona- 12 games

Barcelona are finally back to their best in La Liga this season and are currently top of the table with an eight-point lead. Although they have played one game more than second-placed Real Madrid, they are currently the favorites to lift the league title.

Xavi's tactics and the young squad at his disposal have been the reason for the club's domestic success so far. With Pedri and Gavi setting the base for the midfield and Robert Lewandowski scoring 14 goals in 18 league matches, it has been smooth sailing for the Blaugrana side.

Their defense also has a new look, with Andreas Christensen and Ronald Araujo forming a formidable partnership together in recent weeks. Their defensive awareness and intelligence, coupled with their ball-playing abilities, have been key for the team's current 12-game unbeaten streak.

The Spanish side have not lost a single game since their 3-1 defeat to Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu on October 16. Since then, they have won 11 games and have only drawn one, maintaining a near-perfect record. Barcelona have scored 22 goals during this period, while only conceding thrice.

The Catalan club have not won the league title in four years but could bring it home again if they maintain their current unbeaten streak for the forseeable future.

#3 Bayern Munich- 13 games

Bayern Munich are ruling the roost in the Bundesliga again and are on-track to lift their 11th consecutive league title this season.

However, they have faced stiff competition this season, with only seven points separating them and fifth-placed RB Leipzig. Regardless, the reigning German champions are currently on an unbeaten streak of 13 games, stretching from the start of October.

During this period, Bayern have scored a ridiculous 40 goals, at a rate of more than three per game. Hence, their goal-scoring feats have not slowed down despite losing Robert Lewandowski last summer. Jamal Musiala, Thomas Muller, Kingsley Coman, Leroy Sane, Sadio Mane and others have contributed regularly, leading to their attacking brilliance.

The defense has conceded only 12 goals during this process, but that equates to nearly one goal per game. Matthijs de Ligt, Dayot Upamecano and Benjamin Pavard have been relatively solid at the back, with Lucas Hernandez out for long periods this season.

But with 14 games left until the end of the campaign, Bayern are likely to continue their red-hot form as they have done towards the end of previous title-winning campaigns.

#2 Stade Reims- 15 games

Stade de Reims have been the outstanding team in Ligue 1 this season and very few will want to debate that.

The Reims-based side finished 12th last season with 46 points but have already racked up 33 points after 23 games so far this term. A huge reason behind it has been Arsenal loanee Folarin Balogun, who is currently the top scorer in Ligue 1 with 15 goals in just 12 matches.

His ruthless nature in the penalty box, coupled with his youthful drive and endless energy, has been a boon for Stade de Reims this season. To put things into context, he has contributed to 50% of the club's league goals this season. Their defense has also improved mildly, with Emmanuel Agbadou's transfer proving to be a crucial factor for the same.

Hence, it is no surprise that Reims are currently on an unbeaten streak of 15 games, with their latest victory being the 4-0 thumping of Troyes. They have not lost a single game in the last four months, albeit there was no domestic football for a month due to the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Regardless, they have drawn with PSG twice during their unbeaten streak, and they have also picked up seven victories during this period. With only eight points separating them from European football, Reims could outperform expectations and finish in the top five this season by maintaining their unbeaten streak.

#1 Newcastle United- 17 games

Newcastle United have been on the up ever since the Saudi-led consortium took over the club 18 months ago.

After some solid transfer activity last summer, the Magpies have only lost a single game so far this season. They are currently fourth in the Premier League table and have the best defensive record in the league after conceding only 13 goals all season.

Their most impressive feat is their current unbeaten streak of 17 games in the Premier League. Their only defeat came courtesy of a last-gasp winner from Liverpool's Fabio Carvalho on September 1, with the Geordies not losing in the league since.

Since then, they have scored 28 goals, which is a decent return for a side that has only conceded seven goals during those 17 games. Eddie Howe has transformed Newcastle into genuine top four contenders and the Magpies are certain to play European football next season given their current form.

