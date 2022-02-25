5 teams with the most points in Champions League history if every game awarded points

The UEFA Champions League (UCL) is by far the most prestigious tournament in Europe. Every team worth their salt want to bring the Ol’ Big Ears home, but only a few teams have been successful in their endeavors.

Today’s list, however, is not about finding the teams that have bagged the most UCL trophies. It is about finding teams that have consistently picked up crucial wins and draws.

Today, we’ll rank the five teams with the most points in Champions League history, had the tournament followed the “three points for a win” system.

Special note: Every win fetches three points, draws one point, and defeats zero points.

Stats via: OneFootball

#5 Juventus (2 titles) – 518 points

Villarreal CF v Juventus: Round Of Sixteen Leg One

Italy has its fair share of high-profile football clubs, but none have been more consistent than Juventus in the Champions League.

AC Milan, with seven UCL titles, are the most successful Italian club in the tournament’s history. Inter Milan sit in second place with three wins, yet their points tally surprisingly falls short of Juventus, who have only won two titles.

UEFA Champions League @ChampionsLeague Quickest ever goal from a starting Champions League debutant (33 seconds) 🤯



First player born this century to score for Juventus in the Champions League knockout phase



Dušan Vlahović



#UCL Quickest ever goal from a starting Champions League debutant (33 seconds) 🤯First player born this century to score for Juventus in the Champions League knockout phaseDušan Vlahović ⚪️ Quickest ever goal from a starting Champions League debutant (33 seconds) 🤯⚫️ First player born this century to score for Juventus in the Champions League knockout phase 😮 Dušan Vlahović 👏#UCL https://t.co/GndSKerp2v

The Old Lady made their UCL or European Cup (as it was called back in the day) debut in the 1958-59 season, but were knocked out in the first round itself. Their first appearance in the final was in the 1972-73 campaign, but Ajax got the better of them on the night, nicking a 1-0 win.

Through consistent efforts, they improved their team and bagged their first UCL in the 1984-85 season. Juve beat Liverpool 1-0 in the final to take home the grand prize.

Their second triumph came 11 years later in the 1995-96 season. They beat Ajax on penalties, exerting revenge for the heartbreak they had endured 23 years prior.

Juventus have never won the Champions League in its current format, which is surprising for a team of their caliber. They did manage to make it to two finals recently (2014-15, 2016-17), but were beaten by Barcelona and Real Madrid, respectively.

#4 Manchester United (3 titles) – 524 points

Leeds United v Manchester United - Premier League

Premier League giants Manchester United are arguably the most popular team in Europe. Historically, they have always attracted the biggest stars, played an engaging brand of football, and have won the most prestigious trophies.

Yes, they have been going through a rough patch lately. But that has not yet taken a toll on their popularity.

The Red Devils’ first dalliance with the Champions League came in the 1956-1957 season. Unfortunately, they fell in front of a red-hot Real Madrid in the semi-final and eventually crashed out of the competition.

11 years later, in their fourth attempt, they emerged victorious, beating Benfica 4-1 in the final of the 1967-68 season. They had to endure a 30-year waiting period to get their hands on their second UCL title.

In the 1998-99 season, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's heroic last-gasp winner beat Bayern Munich in the final.

Their only Champions League triumph in the 21st century came in the 2007-08 season. The Red Devils beat Premier League rivals Chelsea on penalties to snatch the trophy.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Samya Majumdar