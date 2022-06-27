5 Things Everton must do to prevent a repeat of their 2021/22 season.

A whopping 5-1 loss at Arsenal was a fitting end to a bad season at Everton Football Club. Everything about the Toffees' performance was subpar, and their attack was blunt owing to the regular absence of Dominic Calvert-Lewin to injury. At the back, Michael Keane and Mason Holgate were often meager and gave away too many unnecessary goals.

Everton’s feeble performance came as a shock to most Premier League fans. Over a year ago, the Toffees finished tenth in the league, three points from a UEFA Conference League place. However, last season, the Toffees finished in 16th place, losing 21 games and managing only 39 points across 38 games.

Although the appointment of Frank Lampard and the resurgence of Alex Iwobi were big positives for the club, the Toffees will be looking to avoid repeating their substandard season. For them to do that, here are five things they need to prioritise.

#1 Stick to the Manager

Head coach of the Toffees, Frank Lampard.

Since David Moyes departed for Manchester United in 2014, the Toffees have employed seven first-team head coaches. Of the seven, none have lasted more than three seasons at the club, and only Ronald Koeman managed to get the club to a European competition.

Everton @Everton



- Frank Lampard "It’s about belief – and the players need to feel that. There will be times you’re up against it and, as a group, we need to feel belief."- Frank Lampard "It’s about belief – and the players need to feel that. There will be times you’re up against it and, as a group, we need to feel belief."- Frank Lampard 💪🔵

Evertonians have seen their club fall massively in the Premier League pecking order within the past few seasons. A team once regarded as the best of the rest finds itself in 16th place. With Frank Lampard, the Toffees have a manager with enough experience to guide them where they want to be. It might take a month or two to get it right next season, but they are better off sticking with him.

#2 Major Squad Haul

Cenk Tosun vs Tottenham Hotspurs.

Everton have backed managers at the club with their desired players over the years. However, with so much chopping and change going on at the club, they failed to sell players of former managers before recruiting new ones. This has led to the club's massive wage bill with big earners getting little or no game time.

At the club, some players signed for the club a few managers ago and haven’t made a sensible first-team contribution. One of these players is Cenk Tosun. The Turkish international joined the Toffees in the winter of 2018 for €22.5 million. In his four-and-a-half years at the club, Tosun has managed only ten goals, which is a poor return given his transfer fee. Nonetheless, Tosun remains at the club.

For Everton to progress, they must cut their losses and release dead weight.

#3 Improve the Defence

Michael Keane after getting sent off against Westham.

Perhaps the reason why the Toffees were subpar last season was down to their defense. Frank Lampard’s men conceded 66 goals, which would have been more but for Jordan Pickford’s shot-stopping. Lampard's men conceded five at Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur, and four to rivals Liverpool.

Most of the poor defending was due to lacklustre performances from Michael Keane. The former Manchester United man was a tear in his club's defence. His red card at West Ham was bad, his own goal at Spurs was worse, and his inability to play in a high defensive line was repeatedly exposed. The club has announced the signing of James Tarkowski, showing signs of re-enforcement at the position.

#4 Sharpen the Attack

Calvert-Lewin in argument with Mike Dean.

Goals win games, and for the Toffees to get back to fighting for European places, they must improve their attack. Last season, they only managed 43 league goals. In contrast, Leeds United finished behind them in 17th and were one goal short of their tally. Surely Everton need to increase their conversion rate in the box.

Richarlison finished as the club’s top scorer in the league with 10 goals. Behind him were Calvert-Lewin and Demarai Gray, both on five goals. Everton’s top scorer a season ago was Calvert-Lewin, when the English Striker scored 16 goals in 33 appearances.

#5 Everton must ensure Calvert-Lewin is fit and firing

Calvert-Lewin celebrating after scoring against Brentford.

Last season, Calvert-Lewin missed most of the season through injuries, limiting him to only 17 apperances in the league with only 5 goals to his name. One of the goals was the 85th minute strike against Crystal Palace that ensured Everton played in the English top tier.

The 25-year-old showed what he is capable of under Carlo Ancelloti last season, averaging 0.5 goals per game. Surely, if Everton want to get back to fighting for European places, they must find a way to keep Calvert-Lewin fit and firing.

Where does Mane rank in Paul Merson's 5 greatest Liverpool signings of the Klopp era? Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far