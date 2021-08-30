5 things to look forward to on transfer deadline day

The final day of the summer transfer window is usually the most exciting day as far as transfers are concerned. It's likely to be no different this year too.

Clubs in need of players tend to panic-buy on this day, while other clubs hurry to close deals. The transfer deadline day tends to be extremely chaotic, but it is eagerly awaited by many fans.

Most clubs look set for the season, but a few deals could still happen on this year's transfer deadline day. On that note, here's a look at the five things to look forward to on this year's transfer deadline day.

#5 Saul Niguez's Atletico Madrid departure

Saul Niguez is all set to exit Atletico Madrid.

Once regarded as one of the best young talents in the game, Saul Niguez endured a disappointing 2020-21 campaign.

Niguez, who has been at Atletico Madrid since 2008, looked destined for greatness at one stage. But now the Spain international is reportedly free to leave the club if a good offer arrives for him, as the player is not in Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone's long-term plans.

Saúl is set to leave Atléti.

Chelsea opened talks for Saúl days ago. There’s official bid now on the table - loan with buy option. 🔵 #CFC



Also Manchester United have asked for Saúl again in the last 24 hours, he’s in the list with Camavinga. 🔴 #MUFC



He’s ready for PL move. pic.twitter.com/dAAFHzdiYq — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 24, 2021

The 26-year-old was linked with Barcelona during the start of the transfer window, with rumours suggesting that a swap deal for Antoine Griezmann could take place. Now, Saul Niguez's likely destination looks to be the Premier League, with both Chelsea and Manchester United linked with him. Chelsea are reportedly close to signing the midfielder on an initial loan deal, though.

#4 Fringe players to leave their clubs

Jesse Lingard is one of many fringe players who could depart their clubs on deadline day.

While there have been some interesting moves that have occurred during this year's transfer window, there are quite a few players still in the market.

One such player is Jesse Lingard, who enjoyed an excellent spell with West Ham United during the second half of last season. The Hammers were interested in signing him permanently, but could not agree a fee with his parent club Manchester United, where Lingard is clearly surplus to requirements.

West Ham are progressing in talks to sign Nikola Vlasic from CSKA Moscow. Fee could be around €30m plus add ons as @JacobSteinberg revealed. 🔴 #WHUFC



West Ham want to sign a new playmaker after Zouma. No agreement with Man Utd for Jesse Lingard as of now. #MUFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 29, 2021

Arsenal have Reiss Nelson and Ainsley Maitland-Niles; Real Madrid could sell Luka Jovic, while Bayern Munich are rumoured to be willing to let go of right-back Bouna Sarr. Liverpool are probably the team that needs to clear a lot of deadwood, with Takumi Minamino, Divock Origi and Loris Karius still at the club and not getting game time.

