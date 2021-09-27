5 big transfers that failed to materialize in 2021

Ambitions are quite a luxury in European football and even though many may dream, only a few can pay for them. The transfer window is a time in Europe when clubs issue statements of intent by measuring their ambitions against millions and by stacking talent in their camps. Records are broken, stubbornness is challenged, some relationships turn sour, some squads emerge stronger and drama galore.

The summer transfer window of 2021 was no different with quite a few clubs bringing in last minute signings. Some managers were happy with the capacity of recruitment at their respective clubs, while some had to compromise with their plans. Understandably, a bunch of players remain unsatisfied as their hearts lie elsewhere, far away from where they serve at the moment.

On that note, here's a closer look at five major transfers that failed to materialize in 2021:

#5 Kieran Trippier to Manchester United

Trippier could have become Manchester United's set piece specialist

After finishing second in the Premier League last season, the Manchester United camp were optimistic and believed the title challenge was a few signings away. One of the positions they wanted to strengthen was at right-back. Kieran Trippier emerged as the ideal target but with the signings of Raphael Varane, Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo, United couldn’t go all out for him.

Trippier would have brought in some much-needed experience and the winning mentality he cultivated during his time with La Liga champions Atletico Madrid. His ability from dead-ball situations and expert crossing ability would have been of great use to United with experienced target men like Edinson Cavani and Ronaldo in their ranks.

Diogo Dalot’s spell in Italy with AC Milan proved productive and hence he will serve as a backup to Aaron Wan-Bissaka. Dalot is usually more suitable when utilized as a wing-back and Wan-Bissaka is not as potent in attack as one would want. Hence, Trippier could have been a hybrid of those two and at 31 he’s still not past his prime.

The Englishman has a €60 million release clause in his contract and clearly Manchester United did not feel the pressing need to go out of their way for the right-back. There is interest from the player himself to return to England, where he has represented Burnley and Tottenham Hotspur in the past.

If the Red Devils were to give it another go at signing Trippier in January, a move might come to fruition. However, as far as 2021 is concerned, this is indeed a high-profile move that failed to materialize.

#4 Granit Xhaka to AS Roma

Arsenal v Chelsea - Premier League

A transfer that hugely divided opinion among the Arsenal faithful. The fate of Granit Xhaka had been decided with Jose Mourinho appearing confident of welcoming the midfielder to his new club AS Roma. But Xhaka did the most Xhaka thing he could by suddenly turning all reliable and consistent.

A commanding performance in midfield and great justice to the Switzerland captain's armband at Euro 2020 turned the tide and his fortunes. From being asked in interviews at the Euros whether he had learnt Italian to becoming Arsenal's first name on the team sheet, the plot quickly changed for Xhaka.

The Swiss international is now close to signing a new contract at Arsenal which will reportedly keep him at the club until 2025. A deal with Roma would have kept him there for the same amount of time with an increased salary. However, Roma had to search for a left-back following Leonardo Spinazzola’s injury at Euro 2020 and prioritized it above Xhaka.

The Arsenal midfielder’s inconsistency in producing effective performances and his mistake-prone nature has often cost the Gunners in the past. He was suspended for three matches due to a red card against Manchester City, who thrashed Arsenal 5-0 earlier this season.

With Sambi Lokonga settling well in the side and showing that he can absorb the pressure of Premier League football, perhaps the time to look beyond Xhaka has come. However, Mikel Arteta considers the Switzerland captain a part of his process and will probably tie him to a contract soon.

