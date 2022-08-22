5 transfers this summer that do not make sense

The 2022 summer transfer window is less than two weeks away from drawing to a close. Multiple clubs have spent big bucks over the last three months to acquire the best team going into the new season.

While there have been several intelligent signings along the way, there are a few that have completely befuddled the fans of the concerned clubs.

Spending big money unnecessarily or signing players that do not fit the mold of a club or letting a player leave without a replacement makes little sense. Yet, some clubs this summer have opted to make certain transfer decisions in haste rather than being calculative in their approach.

On that note, let's take a look at five transfers that do not make sense.

#5 Conor Coady - Wolverhampton Wanderers to Everton

Alaves v Wolverhampton Wanderers: Pre-Season Friendly

Conor Coady has joined Everton on a season-long loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers this season and Frank Lampard would be delighted with this signing.

The Toffees, who have needed defensive solidity, now have a player very capable of commanding their backline through his no-nonsense methods. Moreover, his leadership qualities and aerial presence in attacking set-pieces is an added bonus. Hence, it is rather confusing why Wolves decided to let him leave on loan this summer.

The Molineux outfit have not necessarily replaced the England star, as they have only brought in 21-year-old Nathan Collins from Burnley. In addition, Yerson Mosquera & Toti do not look ready to start yet, leaving them with only Collins, Maximilian Kilman and Wily Boly at the back.

Although Bruno Lage has shifted to a two centre-back system this season, letting go of an experienced head like Coady makes little sense. It would have perhaps been fine if they had received a reasonable fee for him but a loan move for one of the best players at the club is prepostorous.

Regardless, the transfer window is still open and the Midlands side could still bring in somebody else to replace Coady this season.

#4 Kasper Schmeichel - Leicester City to OGC Nice (free agent*)

AS Roma v Leicester City: Semi Final Leg Two - UEFA Europa Conference League

Like Wolverhampton Wanderers, Leicester City have also done some baffling business in the transfer market this summer.

The Foxes decided to let go of Kasper Schmeichel after the Danish star's contract ran out at the end of last season. He has since joined OGC Nice, which is a rather big coup for the Ligue 1 side, especially since the keeper arrived on a free transfer. But this is a rather concerning move for Leicester City, who have not won even once in their first three league games of the season and have already conceded eight goals.

While they have signed Alex Smithies from Cardiff City this summer and have Daniel Iverson & Danny Ward in their squad, neither of the trio match up to Schmeichel's qualities. The 35-year-old, who was also club captain, could have been retained for a couple more years before Leicester decided to bring in a young heir to him.

The fans of the club will be bewildered by this move as Schmeichel, who spent 11 years at the club, was let go without a viable replacement. Brendan Rodgers will be eager to get somebody in before the end of the current transfer window.

#3 Riqui Puig - Barcelona to LA Galaxy

FC Barcelona v Deportivo Alaves - LaLiga Santander

Riqui Puig, who looked set to become one of the stars for the future, joined LA Galaxy from Barcelona this summer on a free transfer.

But this was a rather disconcerting decision by the Spanish club, who have been known to hone their young talents into world-beaters rather than sell them. Puig, who made his first-team debut for Barcelona in December 2018, showed encouraging signs of turning into a starter for the La Liga side.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal Riqui Puig: "I was in Barcelona while all of my teammates were in Los Angeles playing matches... To be honest that hurt me a lot. Sometimes you have to take decisions, and they took that one, but I don't agree with it." Riqui Puig: "I was in Barcelona while all of my teammates were in Los Angeles playing matches... To be honest that hurt me a lot. Sometimes you have to take decisions, and they took that one, but I don't agree with it." https://t.co/eSP5UfFev3

His passing style, movement off-the-ball and decision making in the final third of the pitch was rather astute for a player his age. Despite his progress being slowed down slightly under Ronald Koeman, new manager Xavi Hernandez never handed Puig a chance to fit into his side. The 573 minutes afforded to the young Spaniard across all competitions last season is evidence of the same.

Puig was not selected for the pre-season squad this summer either. Regardless, selling him was perhaps the wrong decision as it is a waste of a wonderful player's talents. The young central midfielder could turn into a world-beater in the coming years and join one of Barcelona's European rivals, which will hurt the Blaugrana.

Given that Barcelona are going through financial turmoil at the moment, it would have been smarter to sell Puig for a reasonable fee, at the very least. Alternatively, they could have retained his services and refrained from signing more players to add to their financial burden. Either way, only time will tell whether Barcelona made the right decision.

#2 Hugo Ekitike - Reims to Paris Saint-Germain

Hugo Ekitike in action for Reims

Although this is a controversial pick, Hugo Ekitike has perhaps made the wrong decision for his career at the moment by joining Paris Saint-Germain.

The centre-forward broke ground with Reims last season as he scored 10 goals and provided four assists in 24 Ligue 1 games last season. The 20-year-old star was then on the shortlist for Newcastle United, who were reportedly eager to sign him. However, PSG also put forth an offer and Ekitike decided to move to the French capital rather than join the English club.

Although the French giants are a bigger club than Newcastle United at the moment, they are not necessarily the best side to hone young players. Moreover, PSG already have a set front three consisting of the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi & Neymar Jr.

This trio is undroppable and are likely to start for every club in the world. In addition, they still have Mauro Icardi, Pablo Sarabia and Julian Draxler on the bench. Hence, it will be a tough task for the 20-year-old to start the match ahead of such established players in the game.

Although PSG have signed him on a loan deal with an option to buy, the current season might be a wasteful one for Ekitike due to a lack of regular game-time. The youngster could have instead joined Newcastle United, who are building for the future and are likely to be a heavyweight in the game in the coming years.

#1 Marc Cucurella - Brighton & Hove Albion to Chelsea

Leeds United v Chelsea FC - Premier League

Marc Cucurella recently became the most expensive full-back after he moved from Brighton & Hove Albion to Chelsea for £62 million (including add-ons).

The left-wing-back, who impressed with the Seagulls last season, had interest from Manchester City as well but a move never materialized. Hence, the Blues swoooped in and signed the Spaniard by making him potentially their fourth-most expensive player ever. Although it is a good purchase and he is going to improve the side and provide valuable cover in two areas of the pitch, it was a rather unnecessary signing.

Frank Khalid @FrankKhalidUK Thomas Tuchel on Marc Cucurella & Ben Chilwell competing for one spot. Thomas Tuchel on Marc Cucurella & Ben Chilwell competing for one spot. https://t.co/9IlgtpzgIM

The West London club already have Ben Chilwell in the squad, who was signed for £45 million in 2020. Although the club did struggle while he was out injured for half a season last term, spending £62 million on a back-up makes little sense. Alternatively, if he replaces Chilwell, the money spent on the England star will then be pointless.

While the two players could potentially co-exist, one of them is likely to receive less game-time than the other. And given that they are of a similar age profile, Cucurella's signing is puzzling.

To put things into context, Manchester City have brought in another left-back (Sergi Gomez) for just £11 million. Tottenham Hotspur have also signed two full-backs (Ivan Perisic & Djed Spence) for a combined £20 million (including add-ons). Arsenal also managed to sign Oleksandr Zinchenko for just £32 million (including add-ons).

Hence, while Chelsea have landed a good player in Cucurella, it is surprising that they have unnecessarily paid hugely above the odds for him.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Diptanil Roy