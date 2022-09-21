5 most underrated midfielders in Europe right now (September 2022)

An underrated player, by definition, is someone who is not praised highly enough. They could very well be known by millions and celebrated by their club’s supporters, but their quality remains undervalued on a global scale.

The term is wildly subjective, of course, meaning very few are likely to have the same opinion when it comes to picking underrated footballers. Today, we will try to find a middle ground, shedding light on five pretty well-known footballers whose talents are still not valued highly enough. Now, without further ado, let’s get to it.

#5 Mikel Merino — Real Sociedad

CA Osasuna v Real Sociedad - La Liga Santander

Real Sociedad defensive midfielder Mikel Merino is one of the most underrated players in La Liga. Unlike most defensive midfielders, Merino is not just about the brawn. He uses his intelligence more than his physicality to bring his team out of tricky situations.

Merino has an imposing physique and is great in aerial confrontations. He is also remarkably quick off the line and his ability to create opportunities is also quite underrated. Merino can not only disrupt the opposition’s rhythm and break up play, but he can also instinctively create a Sociedad attack in the same breath.

Merino, who left Newcastle United for Sociedad in July 2018, has played eight games for the club this season in all competitions, claiming two assists. In total, he has made 161 appearances for Sociedad across competitions, recording 16 goals and 18 assists. Merino won the Copa del Rey with Sociedad in the 2019-20 season.

#4 Marcelo Brozovic — Inter Milan

FC Internazionale v Torino FC - Serie A

Inter Milan star Marcelo Brozovic is arguably the most underrated midfielder in Italian Serie A right now. The Croatia international, who initially started off as an attacking midfielder at Inter, struggled to play his best football in the first couple of seasons. Following his switch to a deeper role, he has been nothing short of a revelation.

The engine of the team, Brozovic is a confident passer, can deliver inch-perfect long balls from deep, and unhesitantly takes the ball forward when needed. He is the link that connects Inter’s defense with the attack, and it is impossible to imagine Inter without the Croat.

The 2020-21 Serie A winner has thus far played 299 games (across competitions) for the club since joining them in July 2016, scoring 30 times and providing 37 assists. Brozovic has taken part in nine matches this term in all competitions, pitching in with a couple of goals.

#3 Leon Goretzka — Bayern Munich

FC Bayern München v VfB Stuttgart - Bundesliga

German champions Bayern Munich have had the privilege of fielding some truly gifted footballers over the years, many of them criminally underrated. Leon Goretzka, who was one of the underrated heroes behind Bayern’s treble win in the 2019-20 season, is certainly one of them.

He has the physical strength and pace to take the ball into the final third and the intelligence to decide whether to go for goal or lay the ball off. Goretzka is also an absolute workhorse off the ball, never hesitating to help his teammates at the back.

A versatile, agile, and strong central midfielder, Goretzka joined Bayern as a free agent in July 2018. Since then, he has featured in 145 games in all competitions for Bayern, scoring 29 goals and claiming 29 assists. The 2019-20 season marked the best of his career, with him pitching in with 19 goal contributions (8 goals, 11 assists) across competitions, helping Bayern to their first treble.

Goretzka has missed the first four games of the season after undergoing knee surgery. He has since featured in six games across competitions, scoring once. Substitute Goretzka was one of Bayern's standout performers in the 2-0 Champions League Group C win over Barcelona on September 13.

#2 Rodri — Manchester City

Manchester City v Nottingham Forest - Premier League

Rodri joined Manchester City in the summer of 2019 and has since established himself as one of the first names on Pep Guardiola’s team sheet. Sitting at the base of City’s midfield, Rodri has showcased his immaculate game-reading, exquisite passing range, and ability to intercept threatening passes.

Although their legacies are not yet comparable, it is safe to say that Rodri has successfully filled in for the legendary Fernandinho at Manchester City.

The Spaniard has thus far featured in 161 games for City across competitions, recording 13 goals and 11 assists. He has helped the Cityzens to two Premier Leagues and two EFL Cups, amongst other honors.

The underrated midfielder has enjoyed a fine start to the 2022-23 campaign, claiming two assists in 10 games in all competitions.

#1 Vitinha — Paris Saint-Germain

Maccabi Haifa FC v Paris Saint-Germain: Group H - UEFA Champions League

Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain brought in some big guns last summer, signing the likes of Sergio Ramos, Lionel Messi, and Gianluigi Donnarumma, among others. This year, they have flown under the radar and focused on fine-tuning their squad.

Signed from Porto for a €41.5 million fee, Vitinha has been an excellent addition to PSG’s squad this season. The underrated Portuguese midfielder has proven to be the perfect partner for Marco Verratti in the middle of the park, helping the Italian dominate opposing midfielders.

Vitinha is an excellent passer, always looks to bring forwards into play, and tirelessly helps out at the back. Vitinha has featured in 10 games for the Parisians across competitions this season, starting nine of those matches. The fact that coach Christophe Galtier trusts him so much already speaks volumes about his ability.

