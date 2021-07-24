5 of the most underrated midfielders in the world right now

In this day and age, very few footballers are underrated. The advent of social media has seen the emergence of talent from obscure leagues.

With YouTube compilations paving the way, talented players almost always come under the spotlight. However, there still remain some underrated talents who arguably deserve a big move due to their consistent performances over the years.

With clubs wary of spending money due to the pandemic, there is a need to be savvy with signings. Keeping that in mind, we're looking at the five most underrated midfielders in the world right now.

#5 Ruslan Malinovskyi (Atalanta)

Ruslan Malinovskyi was one of the best midfielders in Serie A last season and was one of the stars of Gian Piero Gasperini's super-charged Atalanta side.

A versatile player, Malinovskyi joined Atalanta from Genk in 2019 for £12.2 million. Capable of playing in midfield or in forward positions, the Ukraine international has done well in Italy, despite not consistently starting for Atalanta. Last season, he made 22 Serie A starts, scoring eight goals and providing 12 assists.

A highly creative player, the 28-year old is well-renowned for his prowess from dead-ball situations. Malinovskyi has been linked with clubs like Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan.

#4 Lucas Paqueta (Lyon)

Brazil v Ecuador: Group B - Copa America Brazil 2021

Lucas Paqueta's spell with AC Milan did not go according to plan, but the midfielder is showing his talent in France for Lyon.

After a quiet stint with AC Milan, Paqueta joined Lyon last summer for £18 million. The Brazil international has enjoyed an excellent domestic campaign with Lyon, making 27 Ligue 1 starts, scoring nine goals and providing five assists.

While Paqueta has previously done well as an attacking midfielder, for Lyon he operated more centrally last season. Creative and hardworking, the 23-year old has a good chance of establishing himself as Lyon's star now that Memphis Depay has left the club.

