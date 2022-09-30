5 most valuable attacking midfielders in the world right now (September 2022)

Over the last half a decade in world football, there have been very few attacking midfielders who have caught the eye. Creativity has arguably been a major problem for many teams across Europe.

Although the role of attacking midfielders has evolved in recent years, they are still responsible for transitioning a defense into an attack. Their guile & attacking nous are a massive asset for their clubs, especially in the big games.

On that note, let's take a look at the five most valuable attacking midfielders in the world right now (September 2022).

Note: All market values are taken from Transfermarkt.com

#5 Mason Mount - €75 million

Mason Mount, who has been Chelsea's Player of the Year twice in a row, is currently one of the coming-of-age English footballers.

The 23-year-old ace has been instrumental for the club ever since Frank Lampard promoted him to the first team set-up in 2019. Since then, he has gone from strength to strength and has developed his attacking as well as the defensive side of his game.

To put his importance into perspective, Mount had more goals (13) and more assists (16) than any other Chelsea player last season.

Moreover, he has been picked by every manager he has ever played under, showcasing his flexibility in different systems. Hence, it should come as no surprise that the attacking midfielder is valued at €75 million right now.

While Mount started the 2022-23 season poorly, he is bound to find his feet soon.

#4 Bernardo Silva - €80 million

Bernardo Silva's future at Manchester City was under speculation earlier this summer but the midfielder has ended up staying at the Etihad.

Since joining them from AS Monaco in 2016, he has arguably been the most influential player at the club, barring another midfielder, Kevin de Bruyne. His versatility across the pitch has been a key reason for his success under Pep Guardiola, who has maximized the Portuguese star's potential.

Additionally, Silva's tendency to perform in big games is also a big reason behind Manchester City winning four of the last five Premier League titles. The Portuguese midfielder has regisetered 50 goals and 54 assists in 261 matches for the Cityzens.

As one of the finest attacking midfielders in the game right now, Silva currently has a market value of €80 million.

#3 Jamal Musiala - €80 million

Jamal Musiala's stock has only risen since the Germany international joined Bayern Munich from Chelsea's academy in 2019.

The 19-year-old's youthful swerve and determination to develop himself into a top-class talent have been key to his success. Musiala had eight goals and six assists in 40 games across all competitions last season as Bayern lifted yet another Bundesliga title.

He is already statistically doing better this season as he has banged in six goals and provided three assists in just 10 games. Alongside Sadio Mane, Leroy Sane, Mathys Tel & Serge Gnabry, Musiala has already been allowed to experiment himself in multiple positions.

With the teenage midfileder still oozing with potential, his current market value of €80 million is only going to increase in the coming years.

#2 Kevin de Bruyne - €85 million

Kevin de Bruyne is only getting better season-after-season, with his creativity hitting new heights all the time.

Manchester City have been the most successful English club over the last half a decade and De Bruyne has been a driving reason behind it. He has helped City lift four out of the previous five Premier League titles.

The Belgium international has a knack for scoring in big games, as he can take the game by the scruff of the neck. While his ability to provide assists was well documented, he showed that he was a goal threat too last season by scoring 15 times in the Premier League.

With Erling Haaland's arrival this summer, De Bruyne's numbers are likely to go through the roof this season. He has already registered eight assists in 10 matches across all competitions this season.

Hence, the Manchester City midfielder, who has a market value of €85 million right now, could be at the top of this list by the end of 2022.

#1 Bruno Fernandes - €85 million

Bruno Fernandes has been sensational for Manchester United since joining them from Sporting CP in January 2020.

The Portugal international has thrived in the attacking midfield position by being at the heart of everything consistently. Although his form slightly dropped off last season, he looks back to his best this term under the tutelage of Erik Ten Hag. He has been a playing a slightly deeper role, but that hasn't been a problem for him, given his fantastic passing range.

Fernandes is only going to get better this season, given Manchester United's steady rise at the start of the season. With his attacking instincts being one of the best in the league, the 28-year-old midfielder currently has a market value of €85 million.

