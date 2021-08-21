5 most valuable attacking partnerships in Serie A right now

Serie A boasts some of the most talented attacking players in the world. The likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala, Lorenzo Insigne and Ciro Immobile ply their trade in the Italian top-flight.

There have even been some blockbuster attacking additions in Serie A, with Tammy Abraham joining AS Roma this summer. Meanwhile, the likes of Hakan Calhanoglu and Edin Dzeko have made the switch between clubs in the league.

Serie A will witness several valuable attackers in action

Many top Serie A clubs have highly-valuable attacking players in their ranks. While some have joined this summer, others have been a part of the club in recent years and have been crucial to their clubs' success.

Most of these attackers have the ability to form deadly partnerships and torment Serie A defenses in the upcoming season. Only time will tell whether they can succeed alongside each other. But for now, let's take a look at the five most valuable attacking partnerships in Serie A:

#5 AS Roma: Tammy Abraham | Nicolo Zaniolo | Lorenzo Pellegrini (€118 million)

Roma are looking to improve on their previous season

Nicolo Zaniolo (€40m), Lorenzo Pellegrini (€40m) and Roma's new signing Tammy Abraham (€38m) combine together to make it to the fifth spot of most valuable attacking partnerships in Serie A.

Lorenzo Pellegrini was a crucial part of Roma last season, scoring 10 goals and providing 9 assists in all competitions for the club. He linked up well with Henrikh Mkhitaryan in midfield although did struggle with consistency. Regardless, Jose Mourinho is keen to work with the new Roma captain and reportedly wants to build the team around him.

Nicolo Zaniolo, on the other hand, is coming off an ACL injury which kept him out for the entire 2020-21 season. The youngster will no doubt take time to get going again. But if he can capture the form that won him the 2018-19 Serie A young player of the season, Zaniolo could become one of the best attacking midfielders in Italy.

And finally new signing Tammy Abraham arrives from Chelsea after winning the Champions League. After his breakthrough campaign for the Blues in 2019-20, Abraham saw fewer opportunities with the arrival of new signings and the appointment of Thomas Tuchel in January. Hence Abraham sought new pastures and joined AS Roma in the summer.

Newly-appointed manager Mourinho will be hoping that Abraham, Pellegrini and Zaniolo can link-up well and power Roma towards a top-four finish in Serie A.

#4 Inter: Edin Dzeko | Lautaro Martinez | Hakan Calhanoglu (€119 million)

Inter have brought in Dzeko to patner upfront with Martinez

After a turbulent summer of change and uncertainty, Inter will aim to mount a successful defense of their Serie A title. They have a valuable attacking trio to do just that. Striker Lautauro Martinez (€80m) and new signings Hakan Calhanoglu (€35m) and Edin Dzeko (€4m) combine to form an attacking partnership worth €119 million.

Lautaro Martinez had a brilliant 2020-21 campaign as the striker combined well with Romelu Lukaku to form a deadly partnership upfront. The duo combined together to score 41 goals in Serie A as Inter romped towards the Serie A title.

But due to Inter's financial crisis, Lukaku was sold to Chelsea this summer. Martinez has also been linked with an exit but he has stayed put at the club. He will have a new striking partner this summer in the form of Edin Dzeko, who was brought in from Roma to replace Lukaku.

It will be interesting to see whether he can replace the Belgian, as the former Roma man managed to score only seven league goals last season.

Alongside Dzeko, Hakan Calhanoglu was also brought in by Inter from AC Milan on a free transfer. Calhaoglu's passing and vision can cause problems for other teams in the league and he could be a huge asset in helping Dzeko and Martinez unlock Serie A's defenses.

If the trio can gel well together, Inter's immediate future may not look as daunting as it is at the moment.

