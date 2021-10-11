5 most valuable Belgian players in football right now (2021) 

Those guys at FIFA must be some serious fans of what they see from Belgium in men's football. In a claim that divides opinion and will continue to do so, Belgium remains at the summit of FIFA Men's Football rankings. They have held that position for 1082 days now.

The reason why it does not sit well with many football fans is because Belgium, who undoubtedly have one of the strongest squads in Men's football right now, are devoid of a major honor. Since Roberto Martinez began his reign in August 2016, he has overseen 65 games of which the Red Devils have won 50, have lost 6 and have shared the spoils on 9 occasions.

Over the last few years, Belgium have strengthened in every department on the pitch. Some of their players are the major protagonists of their respective clubs in Europe, and command lofty wages for their spectacular talent. Collectively, the squad is a formidable combination of youth and experience, but they somehow seem to fall short towards the business end of major competitions.

Today we take a look at five of the most valuable Belgian footballers in the world right now. Without further delay, let's delve straight into it:

#5 Eden Hazard - €40 million

Finland v Belgium - UEFA Euro 2020: Group B

It is difficult to say whether he's been jinxed or if all of this was scripted by his fate. But there is no doubt that Eden Hazard has become a depreciating asset since he joined Real Madrid. Part of the Galacticos project, and burdened with the heavy No.7 that Cristiano Ronaldo owned, Hazard joined Real in a move worth €115 million in 2019. The rest is part of the history he would be willing to erase at the first opportunity.

Interestingly, before Hazard earned a call to the senior Belgium team, he was also courted by France to join them. The Belgian, however, stuck with his homeland and till date has made 115 appearances for them. He has 33 goals in his bag and has provided 35 assists.

Hazard captained Belgium in their 2018 World Cup campaign which saw them finish third, a personal best for the country at the World Cup. He was instrumental in Belgium's comeback win against Japan in the round of 16 of the tournament, with the Red Devils trailing 2-0.

#29 @ftblHj The world will never see another Eden Hazard again The world will never see another Eden Hazard again https://t.co/hgKwVa1zVV

He sealed Belgium's third spot finish with a second goal against England that saw him win the third Man of the Match award of the campaign. The winger's injuries have made it difficult for him to stay on the pitch for a complete 90 mins as he can be seen frequently subbed off around the hour mark.

Belgium recently came close to sealing their first major honor in the form of the UEFA Nations League in a thrilling encounter with France. They crumbled in the dying minutes as France ran away 3-2 winners. Hazard was subbed off the pitch at 74 minutes with the scores tied at 2-2. The Belgian's current market value is listed at €40 million, which is a significant dip. However, he still remains the fifth-most valuable Belgian footballer in the world.

#4 Youri Tielemens - €55 million

Belgium v Portugal - UEFA Euro 2020: Round of 16

The youngest lad on this list but undoubtedly a solid pillar in the middle of the park for both his national team and club. Youri Tielemans' stocks have been on the rise for the past couple of years as he continues to shoulder the burden of being Leicester City's main man in midfield.

The Belgian is an adventurous box-to-box midfielder with great ability with the ball at his feet that allows him to set the tempo for Leicester's ball progression. A bad day at the office for Tielemens is usually a tough day for Leicester on the field as well. James Maddison has stagnated in his progress and that leaves the Belgian with a lot to do, including providing that inch-perfect final pass.

indykaila News @indykaila

Summer 2022 is £40m Exclusive: Youri Tielemans has decided to leave @LCFC . He will not sign new contract. #LCFC have been informed. According to sources close to the player, his value if sold in January is £50mSummer 2022 is £40m Exclusive: Youri Tielemans has decided to leave @LCFC. He will not sign new contract. #LCFC have been informed. According to sources close to the player, his value if sold in January is £50m

Summer 2022 is £40m https://t.co/u5wcaEYSns

The Leicester midfielder is currently valued at €55 million and makes his way into this list at fourth-place. Last season he produced the only goal, a stunning long-range effort in the FA Cup final against Chelsea, that saw Leicester win the competition for the first time. He has made 46 appearances for Belgium so far and has scored on four occasions.

The Foxes have had a shaky start to this campaign as they sit 13th in the Premier League table with seven games gone. Tielemans has continued where he left off, starting in all seven of those games, assisting two and scoring one goal.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Nived Zenith