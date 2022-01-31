5 most valuable U-23 players from France - January 2022

France's FIFA World Cup triumph in 2018 had a lot to do with the country's infrastructure and coaching system. While the INF Clairefontaine is one of the best academies globally, several French clubs routinely have the rich pedigree of producing world-class talent.

Names like Zinedine Zidane, Michael Platini, Raphael Varane and Antoine Griezmann are just a few of the many stellar names that have represented France.

But the biggest strength of the footballing nation is what it has to do with the several young, world-class talents it has. Many of France's young players have already made it big despite their young ages and have high market values.

The following five players from France are all aged 23 or younger. But they have their highest market values among all existing French players in their group.

#5 Moussa Diaby - €45M

Diaby has been exceptional in the Bundesliga this season

In recent times, Moussa Diaby has been one of the best exponents of the France's talent pool. The winger has been one of the best players in the Bundesliga in recent times for Bayer Leverkusen.

Diaby is extremely pacy and brings out his best playing on the left wing. His favorite trick is to cut inside and shoot whenever available. But he can find teammates with accurate passes and is a continuous threat for the opponents.

Diaby has a contract until 2025, which adds to his market valuation. But it's also his performance that kept Diaby in fifth position as per valuation among all footballers aged 23 or less from France.

Diaby has made 26 appearances across all competitions this season in which he has scored 11 goals and made eight assists.

#4 Eduardo Camavinga - €55M

Camavinga is one for the future for France

The summer window of 2021 was filled with speculation regarding Eduardo Camavinga's future. His contract with was up in a year, and there were several prominent suitors for the wonderkid from France. It was Real Madrid ultimately who were able to bring him to Spain.

While the 19-year-old is not yet a starter, there are signs in his game that show what Camavinga is made up of. He can play as a central and defensive midfielder and has remarkable passing and tackling skills.

Transferchanger @TransferChanger



#LFC Liverpool remain keen to sign Eduardo Camavinga who is yet to establish himself as a first-team regular following his summer move to Real Madrid, according to El Nacional. Liverpool remain keen to sign Eduardo Camavinga who is yet to establish himself as a first-team regular following his summer move to Real Madrid, according to El Nacional.#LFC 🔴 https://t.co/9G5vB3Msp4

Camavinga may have been a rotation option so far, but he settled nicely at Madrid. He has spent close to 1000 minutes on the pitch so far. While his immediate contributions include one goal and one assist, he is seen as an integral part of Los Balcos' future.

Also Read Article Continues below

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Aditya Singh