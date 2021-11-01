5 most valuable Italian footballers right now (October 2021)

After the massive disappointment of failing to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, Italy have emerged as a serious contender for the 2022 edition, to be held in Qatar. The European giants showed their class at Euro 2020, steaming their way to the title.

The Azzurri remained unbeaten throughout the competition and won all three of their group stage matches while keeping a cleansheet in each of them. Their resurgence under Roberto Mancini has been incredible and they are now one of the strongest sides in international football.

With the upturn in form, the value of their players in the transfer market has gone up too. Some of the increase in the Italian players' market value could be credited to their triumphant Euro 2020 journey.

On that note, here's a look at the five most valuable Italian players currently (October 2021) based on Transfermarkt:

#5 Marco Verratti - €55 million

Italy Official Team Photo

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti is currently the fifth most valuable Italian player in the market. Though his value has gone down recently owing to his injury struggle, the 28-year-old is still valued at €55 million.

Verratti moved to PSG from Pescara in 2012, and has since made 353 appearances for the club, the second highest in the club's history. The midfielder signed a five-year deal with the club in 2019 which will keep him in Paris until 2024.

UEFA Champions League @ChampionsLeague



👀 Agree?



@PSG_English | #UCL 🗣️ Neymar: "I knew Verratti was an excellent player, but I didn't realise he was so spectacular. A genius. He's one of the best midfielders I've played with, along with Xavi Hernández and Iniesta."👀 Agree? 🗣️ Neymar: "I knew Verratti was an excellent player, but I didn't realise he was so spectacular. A genius. He's one of the best midfielders I've played with, along with Xavi Hernández and Iniesta."👀 Agree?@PSG_English | #UCL https://t.co/RViZootdUP

Considering Verratti's quality and consistency, he has been courted by multiple clubs during his time at PSG. However, the French giants have managed to keep hold of him. The club also signed Verratti's Italy team-mate Gianluigi Donnarumma in the summer transfer window, along with Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos and Georginio Wijnaldum.

In the ongoing season, Verratti has made just seven appearances for the club across competitions due to recurring injury issues.

#4 Alessandro Bastoni - €60 million

Italy v England - UEFA Euro 2020: Final

Inter Milan's Alessandro Bastoni is currently fourth on the list of the most valuable Italian players in the market. The 22-year-old played 33 league matches as Inter romped to the Serie A title under Antonio Conte last season.

The centre-back has three more years left on his current deal with the Nerazzurri. But he has recently been linked with a move to Real Madrid, who reportedly want to sign him in the next summer transfer window.

Uncle Sharma Backup Account @unclesharma Alessandro Bastoni 2019/20 - The Best Young Italian CB In The Game Alessandro Bastoni 2019/20 - The Best Young Italian CB In The Game https://t.co/G7WhOV8y0J

Though Inter haven't quite replicated their performances from last season (they are still third on the table), Bastoni has continued to perform at a high level. He could be one of the hottest properties by the time the next summer transfer window rolls on.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Nived Zenith