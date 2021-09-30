5 most valuable left-footed players in the world right now (September 2021)

While plenty of professional footballers can use both feet, most players are naturally right-footed, making left-footed players a minority.

However, these left-footers are important in the modern game. Today, as inverted wingers and full-backs contribute so much to teams, left-footed players form a key element of such sides.

There are some excellent left-footed players in football right now

Over the years, there have been many fantastic left-footed players, with many of them going on to become some of the greatest ever players in the game. The current crop of players are no different, with most left-footed players proving to be a crucial part of their team's success.

Here we take a look at the five most valuable left-footed football players in the world right now:

#5 Lionel Messi (Paris Saint-Germain) - €80 million

Club Brugge KV v Paris Saint-Germain: Group A - UEFA Champions League

Arguably the best player in the world right now, Lionel Messi is the fifth most valuable left-footed footballer in the world right now.

This is no surprise considering the Argentine has scored some exquisite goals with his left-foot throughout his playing career.

So far in his club career, Messi has scored 672 goals. Out of this, more than 60 per cent (414) of the goals have come from the Argentine's famed left-foot. This included some brilliant free-kicks as well as beautifully crafted solo goals.

The 34-year-old's goalscoring and trophy records speak for themselves. He has won a staggering 36 trophies in his career which includes 10 La Liga titles and four Champions League trophies. Messi also won his first international trophy after captaining Argentina to Copa America glory this summer.

Additionally, the forward has won the Ballon d'Or on six separate occasions.

Messi joined PSG in the summer after Barcelona were unable to offer him a new contract due to their financial conditions. After three games without a goal, Messi finally scored his first for PSG in a 2-0 win against Manchester City in the Champions League. It was a brilliant strike from the edge of the box with, as you might have guessed, his left-foot.

Everything Messi @EverythingLM1O Lionel Messi's goal from this angle 🔥



The crowd reaction after that goal is INSANE 🤯 Lionel Messi's goal from this angle 🔥



The crowd reaction after that goal is INSANE 🤯 https://t.co/Cveuiwdvjl

#4 Phil Foden (Manchester City) - €80 million

Chelsea v Manchester City - Premier League

Manchester City's teenage sensation Phil Foden is without a doubt one of the best young players in football at the moment.

Part of Manchester City's academy, Foden made his first-team debut during the 2017-18 season.

The 21-year-old slowly started integrating into the first-team but was always given limited opportunities by Pep Guardiola. But last season, Foden became one of the first names on the team-sheet and was a key part of City's Premier League and Carabao Cup success.

A great technician, Foden has all the range of passing and electric pace to dismantle any defenses in front of him. His left-foot is especially lethal as he has scored some brilliant goals with it.

Out of his 32 goals so far for City's first-team, 22 have come from his left foot, showing his prowess.

Barstool Sports @barstoolsports Phil Foden has a ROCKET launcher for a left foot Phil Foden has a ROCKET launcher for a left foot https://t.co/z0cUWgZOQ9

Last season, Foden managed to score 16 goals and provide 10 assists in 50 games for the Cityzens. He will be hoping to build on that performance this season and propel the club towards another league title.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Nived Zenith