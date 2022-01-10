5 most valuable midfielders in the world right now - January 2022

The importance of a quality midfielder is no longer underrated. We have seen the likes of Manchester United struggle immensely without the presence of a top-quality defensive midfielder.

A top player in midfield can make a lot of difference to the entire gameplay of the team. We have seen how N'Golo Kante has been immense for both Leicester City and Chelsea solely through his fantastic performances in midfield over the past few years.

Both attacking and defensive midfield have been equally vital in the success of some of the top clubs. In fact, the most crucial battles in a high stature match are more than often won in midfield.

Interestingly, the best rated midfielders right now involve some young and some experienced midfielders. On that note, let's take a look at the most highly valued midfielders currently.

Note: All stats are as per Transfermarkt

#5 Pedri (Barcelona)

Pedri has been an impressive figure ever since he joined Barcelona from Las Palmas in 2019. The youngster made 28 starts for the Catalan club in La Liga last season, making a good impression in his first-ever season with them.

The Spaniard played an important role for Spain in Euro 2020 and also in the 2020 Summer Olympics. With his amazing footwork, brilliant close control and fine vision, Pedri is an asset in midfield for Barcelona.

Pedri is the 2021 Golden Boy, the first Barcelona player to win the award since Lionel Messi

He has been out injured for three months and is expected to join back in January. With the crisis at Barcelona, Pedri could be their savior this season. The Spanish midfielder is valued at €80 million right now.

#4 Phil Foden (Manchester City)

Manchester City have been blessed with some wonderful players and Phil Foden is surely one of them. The young Englishman has immense talent at his disposal and has a bright future ahead of him.

The left-footed midfielder, with his terrific vision, beautiful passing and creativity, is a delight to watch for the Citizens. With five goals and three assists already to his name, Phil Foden has been a vital player for the Premier League Champions.

At the age of just 21, the English midfielder already looks like a mature player and can go on to achieve big things in the future. Phil Foden is valued at €85 million right now.

