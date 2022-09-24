5 most valuable players not going to the 2022 FIFA World Cup

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is now less than two months away and fans are patiently waiting for football's showpiece event. It's every footballer's dream to represent their nation at the World Cup, but not every player at the highest level gets the opportunity to do so.

While the top national teams will battle it out at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, not every top footballer in the world will feature in the competition. Several quality sides have failed to qualify for the national teams and as a result of that, some of the most recognizable faces in the world of football will not be present in Qatar.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the most valuable players not going to the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

#5 Victor Osimhen (Nigeria/Napoli) - €65 million

Victor Osimhen is one of the most promising young strikers in Europe right now. Nigeria have a raft of amazing players but failed to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The tall and pacy Osimhen would have led the line for the Super Eagles in Qatar but he will unfortunately be watching the tournament as a mere spectator. Osimhen has scored two goals and provided one assist in five Serie A appearances for Napoli so far this season.

He has a transfer market valuation of €65 million and is widely viewed as one of the brightest prospects to emerge from Nigeria in recent times.

#4 Nicolo Barella (Italy/Inter Milan) - €70 million

Nicolo Barella is widely considered to be one of the best midfielders of his generation. Italy's failure to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup means that we won't get to see plenty of top stars at the tournament.

The reigning champions of Europe lost the playoff semi-finals against North Macedonia in shocking fashion. Barella is currently playing at the peak of his powers and will be sorely missed at the World Cup.

In eight appearances across all competitions for Inter Milan so far this season, the 25-year-old has scored two goals and provided two assists. He is valued at €70 million.

#3 Luis Diaz (Colombia/Liverpool) - €75 million

Luis Diaz has proved to be an inspired signing for Liverpool. The tenacious left winger has won fans over with his warrior-like mentality and the desire and hunger he has shown since joining the Premier League giants.

He is a skillful winger who possesses a great deal of flair. Unfortunately, Diaz won't be a part of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Colombia failed to qualify for the tournament after finishing sixth in the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers.

In nine appearances across all competitions for Liverpool so far this season, Diaz has scored four goals. He has a transfer market valuation of €75 million.

#2 Mohamed Salah (Egypt/Liverpool) - €90 million

Mohamed Salah is one of the most admired footballers in the world. The Liverpool forward was also in sublime form in the 2021-22 season and shared the Premier League Golden Boot with Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-Min.

However, Salah's form tailed off after the turn of the year and he failed to secure World Cup qualification for his national team. Egypt lost to Senegal on penalties in their final qualifying game.

Salah has not been able to hit the levels of his late 2021 form this new season but he has done a pretty decent job so far this term for Liverpool. In nine appearances across all competitions for the Merseysiders so far this term, Salah has scored four goals and provided three assists.

#1 Erling Haaland (Norway/Manchester City) - €150 million

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland is arguably the most in-form striker in the world right now. The Norway international has taken the Premier League by storm since joining Manchester City this summer on a deal worth €60 million.

However, Haaland will not be at the 2022 FIFA World Cup after Norway failed to qualify for the tournament. The young striker will be sorely missed as he has been exhibiting some world-class marksmanship of late and is simply a joy to watch on the football pitch.

In 10 appearances across all competitions for Manchester City so far this season, Haaland has scored 14 goals and provided one assist.

