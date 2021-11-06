5 most valuable players who have never played in the Champions League (November, 2021)

The UEFA Champions League is one of the most important tournaments for any footballer playing in Europe to feature in. The most elite and competitive clubs engage in a fiesty race to the title with several of the best players facing each other. Many young players who start emerging from different leagues in Europe harbor the ambitions of playing in the Champions League.

Several exciting players have yet to play in the Champions League

There are also players who remain devoid of Champions League football due to lengthy and complicated transfer sagas or disagreements over terms. Some great talents have proven that they are ready to compete with the best in the world but their current clubs do not compete in the Champions League. Here are the five most valuable players of 2021 who have never played in the Champions League:

#5 Richarlison - £55 million

Richarlison returned to starting XI against Wolves after recovering from a knee injury

Everton's European ambitions have taken a big blow in the past few years. The club last competed in the Europa League in 2017-18 and their last appearance in the Champions League was way back in 2005-06. In 2019, Everton made a statement signing by bringing Richarlison on board.

The Brazilian arrived at the age of 21 for £35.3m and became their second most expensive signing of all time. Richarlison has since been a key figure for the Merseyside outfit and the change in managers hasn't threatened his game time. The Brazil international can play in all three positions in a front-three and in his 125 appearances for Everton he has scored 44 times and assisted another 11,

It was reported in the summer that Carlo Ancelotti wanted to bring in Richarlison to Real Madrid but the deal didn't materialize. If a deal could have been struck, the striker would have had an opportunity to feature in the Champions League. Under new boss Rafa Benitez, Everton made a bright start to their Premier League campaign but couldn't keep the momentum going.

The Toffees have lost their last three games and a Champions League spot does not look like their cup of tea in the long run. Richarlison is currently valued at £55 million.

The Brazilian signed a contract extension with Everton in 2019 that will keep him at the club until 2024. However, if a suitable offer arrives with the opportunity to feature in the Champions League, Richarlison will almost definitely be on the way out.

#4 Bukayo Saka - £65 million

Saka has formed a formidable partnership with Smith Rowe at Arsenal

At just 20 years of age, Bukayo Saka has seen himself become the focus at Arsenal who are going through a transition period. For the first time in 26 straight years, Arsenal are not competing in Europe. They lost their top-four status and the right to compete in the Champions League with their last appearance coming in 2016-17.

Saka, who made his debut in a Europa League match in 2018 has showcased with his performances that he is ready for the big step. He cemented his place in Gareth Southgate's England side on his 20th birthday in September and won man of the match award against Andorra.

Arsenal were the highest spenders in the Premier League this summer. The Gunners' fanbase will hope their team can make a comeback in the Champions League. Saka is the most priced asset in Mikel Arteta's Arsenal squad, with a market value of £65 million.

He has a very strong link-up play and has been appreciated for selflessly teeing up his team-mates. Saka has often expressed his love for the club and that indicates he won't leave the club for financial reasons at all. He has managed 100 appearances for Arsenal so far and has scored 13 times and provided 23 assists.

But one can't deny that he is a very talented player and deserves to be playing for a team that offers Champions League football. The hopes from Arteta are high and he will have to ensure that Arsenal finish in at least the top-six to play in the Europa League.

