5 most versatile footballers in the world right now (2022)

Versatility is a quality that managers look for in their players. Players who can be deployed in multiple positions are necessary for every football team. This is purely because such players can intervene in case of a contingency and help the team navigate a crisis without major hiccups.

Several players start out in positions different to the ones in which they end up playing during their senior careers. This is because as they rise through the ranks at the academy, coaches start to identify new or different qualities of theirs. They then try to bring the best out of the players by helping them play to their strengths.

Individuals who can play in various roles are also known as 'utility players' but that term can come across as being a bit reductive.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the most versatile footballers in the world right now.

#5 Marcos Llorente (Atletico Madrid)

Atletico Madrid v Manchester City Quarter Final Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

Marcos Llorente had an extremely underwhelming season this time around. It was a major step down from last ter, but given the kind of quality he possesses, there's no doubt he'll return to his best very soon.

After starting out as a defensive midfielder, Llorente eventually became comfortable as a deep-lying playmaker. He subsequently showed that he is more than capable of playing as a box-to-box or attacking midfielder. The Spain international has also excelled as a second striker on occasion.

But it doesn't stop there. The 27-year-old largely plays as a right-back for both Spain and Atletico Madrid these days.

#4 James Milner (Liverpool)

Liverpool v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League

Liverpool veteran James Milner is in the final leg of his career. The 36-year-old started out as a winger for Leeds United. Six years later at Aston Villa, he was playing as a central midfielder. Milner could play anywhere across midfield and was pretty effective as a box-to-box midfielder during his time with Manchester City.

But it was at Liverpool that he was truly used as a top utility player. He has played in central midfield, defensive midfield and filled in at both right-back and left-back as well under Jurgen Klopp.

The Englishman has been a very important member of Liverpool's squad since joining the club in 2015. By virtue of his work rate and overall technical ability, he has played a big hand in Liverpool's successes in recent seasons.

#3 David Alaba (Real Madrid)

Liverpool FC v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League Final 2021/22

David Alaba is one of the most talented footballers in the world. The Austria international signed for Real Madrid last summer and did a commendable job in his debut season. He played a key role in their La Liga and Champions League triumphs this season.

Alaba's efficiency when it comes to playing at various positions all across the pitch is quite remarkable. He started out as a left-back but has transitioned into a centre-back over the years. Although his primary position is at the heart of defence, Alaba has played at left-back and even in midfield for Real Madrid this term.

For the Austrian national team, he largely plays as a left winger or a central midfielder. The 29-year-old is easily one of the most versatile footballers on the planet.

#2 Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich)

VfL Wolfsburg v FC Bayern München - Bundesliga

Joshua Kimmich is one of the most technically proficient footballers in the world. He is world-class in multiple positions, particularly in central midfield and at right-back. The Germany international burst onto the scene as a bustling defensive midfielder but proved to be equally effective when deployed at right-back.

Joshua Kimmich was described as a 'veritable Swiss Army knife of a player' in an article on the Bundesliga website. He was extensively used as a right-back in the German national side. But that has changed now that Kimmich has transformed into one of the best midfielders in the world.

In the 2021-22 season, Kimmich played as a central midfielder, defensive midfielder and as a right-back for Bayern Munich.

ESPN FC



Kimmich was blown away by his first meeting with Guardiola

#1 Phil Foden (Manchester City)

Real Madrid v Manchester City Semi Final Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

Phil Foden is arguably the most talented player that the Manchester City academy has produced in recent times. The 22-year-old is already a phenomenal footballer who is as dynamic as they come.

Foden can play in a variety of positions across midfield and the frontline. He can play as a right winger, as a left winger and even as a false nine. The youngster is also capable of playing in central midfield and attacking midfield.

Foden had an extremely impressive campaign this time around with Manchester City. He was named the 'Premier League Young Player of the Season' for his exploits.

Manchester City News



Is Foden the most versatile player in the Premier League?



He's everywhere! Is Foden the most versatile player in the Premier League?

