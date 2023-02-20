5 veterans transforming their game this season (2022-23)

Aging players are often considered a liability to the squad, especially as they restrict the growth of emerging talents.

However, that is not always the case, as their experience, know-how, and leadership qualities benefit the squad in more ways than one.

While not every player in their thirties can be considered an aging player given the fitness levels of players these days, some have been around for the longest time.

They have lost some pace in their game, but have changed their playing style and boosted their strengths for the betterment of their team.

On that note, let's take a look at the five veterans who have transformed their game this season (2022–23).

#5 Dusan Tadic - AFC Ajax

AFC Ajax v SSC Napoli: Group A - UEFA Champions League

Dusan Tadic's stock has only risen since he turned 30 in 2018, with the attacker helping Ajax reach the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League the following year.

The Dutch side, who have dominated the Eredivisie, have won the league title four years in a row and could also win their fifth consecutive trophy this season. The credit for the success behind this ridiculous consistency in form is partly due to their experienced veteran in Tadic.

Many young and aging stars have left the club over the last four years. However, the Serb has remained put and has been an instrumental star.

His performances this season are evidence of the same. While Tadic has been functioning as a left winger for the last couple of years, he has adapted to playing on both wings this season.

This has been very useful for Ajax, who had quite the headache of replacing Antony after he joined Manchester United on deadline day last summer. However, this has not hampered Tadic's output, with the attacker recording eight goals and 16 assists in 31 appearances across all competitions this season.

Tadic's creativity has always been a strong component of his overall game, with the player topping the assist charts in Eridivisie four years in a row. At 34 and despite a lack of pace, the Serbian international continues to be Ajax's main man and has turned into one of their most versatile attackers.

#4 Tim Ream - Fulham

Fulham FC v Nottingham Forest - Premier League

Tim Ream is one of the oldest players in the Premier League this season, but the defender has certainly played like a man in his prime so far.

The centre-back joined Fulham from Bolton in 2015 and was part of both squads (2018–19 and 2019–20) that achieved promotion into the Premier League and were relegated again.

However, Ream made only seven appearances in the latter campaign, as Fulham finished 19th in the table with only 26 points. The defender might have considered that to be his last stint in the top flight, but destiny has its own way of surprising people.

The Cottagers have achieved promotion to the Premier League this season and have been flourishing. With Marco Silva at the helm, Ream has been the best defender at the club this season and arguably the best player as well.

His experience and shrewd defending have come to the fore this season, which has also brilliantly complemented his centre-back partner Issa Diop. Despite an increasing number of pacey forwards in the Premier League this season, Ream has gone toe-to-toe with each of them.

He has played to his strengths in the 24 league games he has played for Fulham this season, with the team currently 6th in the table. Hence, Ream has captained his side from the front this season and displayed his quality on a consistent basis.

#3 Mario Rui- Napoli

Hellas Verona v SSC Napoli - Serie A

Napoli are flying in Serie A this season and are likely to win their first Scudetto since 1990, with a 15-point gap already between them & 2nd placed Inter Milan.

But while Victor Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia have run away with most of the plaudits for Napoli's success this season, Mario Rui, like many others, deserves similar acclaim.

The left-back has featured in 21 matches out of a possible 24 across all competitions and has produced tireless performances during this period, while recording seven assists as well. But what has been impressive about the defender has been his immaculate passing accuracy and strength in possession.

His ability from set-pieces has also been sensational, with his free-kicks often proving to be a problem for opposition defenders.

Although Rui cannot necessarily cover a lot of ground for the entire 90 minutes anymore, he has transformed into a player who always produces quality on the ball. Hence, the Portuguese international is making possession count for his team, especially while playing out from the back.

His defensive nous has never been in question, with his interceptions in key areas proving to be one of his strongest assets in recent years. With only 18 months left on his contract, Rui can be guaranteed another contract if he continues to perform similarly for Napoli in the coming months.

#2 Olivier Giroud- AC Milan

AC MIlan v US Sassuolo - Serie A

Olivier Giroud blossomed into one of the most efficient strikers in world football during his late 20s and has only gotten better in his 30s.

The 36-year-old joined AC Milan from Chelsea last season after winning three trophies with the Blues, including the Champions League title in May 2021. But his thirst for success did not end there, as he helped AC Milan win their first Serie A title in over a decade last season.

He produced 11 goals and four assists in 29 league appearances last season but is bound to surpass those numbers this season despite his aging body.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored



Olivier Giroud attempted 9 flick-ons last night; the most in a Champions League game this season
5 of those flick-ons found a team mate; no player has registered more accurate flick-ons in a Champions League game this season

Giroud has experienced some limitations in his game this season, with his hold-up play also getting slightly weaker this season. But the French international has instead gotten better at his off-the-ball movement, thereby often allowing him more time on the ball.

His ability to ensure quick interchanges between him and his teammates has also largely improved, with the center-forward registering seven goals and four assists in 21 league appearances this season.

He has also banged in four goals and provided two assists in seven Champions League games, proving his class in the big games. One of the finest players in the game currently, Giroud can comfortably sustain his current form for a couple of years more, given his ability to transform his game season after season.

#1 Thiago Silva - Chelsea

Chelsea FC v Crystal Palace - Premier League

Thiago Silva has been extraordinary for a beleaguered Chelsea side this season and has been a key reason for the club still being in the top half of the table.

The Brazilian, who recently penned a new one-year deal at Stamford Bridge, has been the club's Player of the Year so far. The defender has been a calming presence in an otherwise chaotic and ever-changing back-four this season.

His assured style of passing and intelligent defending has been a blessing for Graham Potter in recent months. Moreover, his ability to stay injury-free is commendable despite turning 38 six months ago.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #CFC



Chelsea chairman Todd Boehly and co-controlling owner Eghbali said: "Thiago Silva, world-class talent. His experience, quality, leadership skills are vital to our vision going forward".
"We're thrilled he extends his contract, we look forward to more success with him".

While his performances were incredible last year as well, Silva has outdone himself this season. His interceptions from crosses coupled with his reading of the game have ensured that Chelsea have the joint-second-best defense in the Premier League so far this season.

The former PSG captain's long-range passing has also improved this season, something that has been important since the team has shifted from a back-three to a back-four.

One of the greatest free agents in the history of the Premier League, Silva could become a huge part of Graham Potter's rebuilding job in the coming months.

