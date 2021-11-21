5 world-class outfield players who were forced to play as goalkeepers

Football is a game that showcases many unpredictable events. And one such event that belongs to the rarest of the categories is an outfield player taking up the position of a goalkeeper. This is not a decision the manager takes out of interest, but out of compulsion.

Managers are compelled to make such decisions as a last resort since a team without a goalkeeper is already defeated. The coach then puts the hopes on the next best option in that position either from the bench or from the remaining players on the pitch if he runs out of substitutions.

The goalkeeper's role is often underestimated, and the reality of it was understood the hard way in such situations. Over the years, many players have been forced to act as goalkeepers and they were a sight to behold. But world-class players being forced to play this role is a rare sight. We will be viewing five such players who came in to rescue their clubs after their goalkeepers were either sent off or injured:

#5 Harry Kane

Harry Kane standing between the posts for Tottenham Hotspur in 2014

The 28-year-old English striker is considered one of the best in the world. A Tottenham Hotspur player from the beginning, he became the club's star under Mauricio Pochettino's reign. However, on an eventful day, he even had to take over the goalkeeping duties.

Spurs were comfortably winning against Asteras Tripolis in the 2014 Europa League tie. Kane scored the first hat-trick of his career in this match. But the heroics were coated by his performance in the final minutes.

Cruising 5-0, the game was already in the bag. However, in an attempt to secure a clean sheet, Hugo Lloris rushed out of the box and his attempt to clear the ball failed.

He was shown a straight red for his tackle and Kane was forced to wear the gloves as Pochettino used all his substitutes. The first shot he faced was the free-kick from the foul and it was embarrassing. Kane was unable to handle the ball and it ultimately found the back of the net. The match ultimately ended 5-1 in favor of Spurs.

#4 Kyle Walker

Kyle Walker earned Manchester City a point in the Champions League

The 31-year-old full-back joined Manchester City in 2017 after a long spell with Tottenham Hotspur. With 10 trophies since joining them, Walker has been enjoying a successful time so far. He has been a crucial part of the team with his pace being unmatched.

In November 2019, Manchester City were put in a tough situation when they lost both their goalkeepers against Atalanta in the Champions League fixture. Ederson was subbed at half-time due to an injury and Claudio Bravo, who replaced him, was sent-off with 10 minutes remaining.

Walker did pretty decently for a non-goalkeeper, saving a free-kick as well as a point for City.

