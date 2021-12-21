5 worst January transfers in Premier League history 

The Premier League is going through a very uncertain and unpredictable phase at the moment. The COVID outbreak has led to the postponement of a majority of fixtures on Matchday 18. There are also suggestions from a few managers that the Premier League fixtures until January 1 be suspended to contain the cases.

A concrete decision is yet to be made on that, as clubs that are fit to field a team under the given guidelines continue with their matches. The subplot that is unfolding behind this turmoil is that of the January transfer window. It's a period that witnesses drama in the Premier League.

Every Premier League club has made some disappointing signings in January

The winter transfer window is a very interesting period to watch because for many teams it could shape the end of their season. Some clubs recruit with the intention of saving their season and a few others to avoid any potential slipup in what has been an ideal season.

January comes with the potential to crack some bargains and with the hope of sealing the future of soon-to-be free agents. Clubs are sometimes desperate and, as history will tell you, desperation can lead to mistakes. The winter transfer window has seen many Premier League clubs splash the cash and they haven't necessarily been rewarded for it.

Here are the five worst transfers in Premier League history:

#5 Fernando Torres

Crystal Palace v Chelsea - Premier League

For the Chelsea faithful, disasters don't come any bigger than this. Fernando Torres was one of the hottest properties in the Premier League back in the time when he represented the Reds. His 65 goals in 102 Premier League appearances justified the £50m that Blues spent.

But the shift from Red to Blue was quite horrific for the Spanish forward. In the 110 appearances he made for the Blues in the English top-flight, Torres found the back of the net only 20 times. The transfer happened on the back of a surgery that the former Liverpool man went under to fix a recurring knee complaint.

It only took him two more games than El Niño too. 👀 Mason Mount has now scored as many Premier League goals for Chelsea as Fernando Torres (20).It only took him two more games than El Niño too. 👀 #CheEve Mason Mount has now scored as many Premier League goals for Chelsea as Fernando Torres (20).It only took him two more games than El Niño too. 👀 #CheEve https://t.co/TzdFS8aDeQ

When he arrived at Chelsea he was clearly not playing at the pace he was known for. He was on a lofty package worth £150,000-a-week, something that added to the intensity of criticism. Torres was on Chelsea's books for three-and-a-half years before moving to AC Milan.

#4 Jean-Alain Boumsong

Jean-Alain Boumsong battles with Wayne Rooney in the FA Cup semifinal

The Magpies were on the hunt for a domineering defender during the 2005 winter window. Graeme Souness was in charge and one would think when it came to signing a rough and sturdy player, at least he, of all people, wouldn't get it wrong.

Jean-Alain Boumsong walked through the doors at Newcastle United. Multiple eyebrows were raised when his move was sanctioned. A man who was a free-agent just six months before was ignored and allowed to sign with Rangers only to be roped in again for £8.5m.

The Goalhanger @TheGoalHanger #OnThisDay in 2005, Newcastle gaffer Graeme Souness must have had a hell of a New Years Eve party, as he decided to pay Rangers £8m for Jean-Alain Boumsong. #OnThisDay in 2005, Newcastle gaffer Graeme Souness must have had a hell of a New Years Eve party, as he decided to pay Rangers £8m for Jean-Alain Boumsong. https://t.co/JqqsS7pZUX

Boumsong became a joke in the Premier League with his error-prone performances and inconsistency.

Souness had said during his signing:

“The supporters will enjoy watching him play. He is potentially a top man in our football team. I think he expects to be up there with the likes of Terry and Ferdinand.”

Clearly the Terry and Ferdinand mentioned weren't John and Rio. The Magpies sustained a significant loss on the Frenchman who was moved to Juventus for merely £3.6m, when they were demoted to Serie B.

